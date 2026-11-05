J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. Provides Update on Capital Structure Authorization and Strategic Execution Timeline

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: YMAT) (“J-Star” or the “Company”), an innovator in advanced composite manufacturing, today provided a clarification regarding the status of the 1-for-10 share consolidation authorization recently approved by the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting on October 29, 2026.

The Company wishes to clarify that under the corporate statutory requirements of the Cayman Islands, obtaining shareholder authorization for share capital reorganization and consolidation serves as a long-term strategic and discretionary tool to maintain capital flexibility.

The Company explicitly clarifies that there is no immediate plan, schedule, or concrete implementation to effectuate the share consolidation at this time. While the authorization remains pending regulatory review and clearances in accordance with prior disclosures, the Board of Directors maintains full discretion regarding the timing of implementation. The Board intends to evaluate broader market conditions, capital requirements, and the best interests of shareholders before determining any future effective date.

The Company remains fully focused on executing its core business objectives, including expanding its advanced carbon fiber drone airframe manufacturing capabilities and deepening strategic supply chain dialogues in the United States and globally.

About J-Star Holding Co., Ltd.

J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: YMAT) develops and commercializes cutting-edge technology in carbon reinforcement and resin systems. The company is a global manufacturer of carbon fiber and composite material products, with a legacy in high-performance cycling components and a growing portfolio of applications across healthcare, automotive, and other advanced materials markets. Headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan, J-Star is backed by 50 years of industrial manufacturing experience with IP technology developed to facilitate its expansion into United States. For more information, visit j-starholding.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's capital markets strategy, its U.S. expansion plans, and its evaluation of opportunities in aerospace and defense-adjacent markets. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its registration statement on Form F-3, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

646-809-2183

investor@j-starholding.com