Izotropic Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

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Vancouver, British Columbia and Casablanca, Morocco--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) -("", or the ""), a medical device company commercializing IzoView, a dedicated breast CT imaging system for the more accurate screening and diagnosis of breast cancers, announces the intention to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "") with of 750,000 units of the Company with a strategic investor, (each a "") at a price of $0.20 per each Unit for gross proceeds of up to $150K. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one transferable Warrant (each, a ""), and each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of three (3) years from the closing of the Offering.The use of proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital.All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.Completion of this Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ""), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its corporate website atand by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ atThis document may contain statements that are "Forward-Looking Statements," which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions, projections, and expectations of the Company's management, business, and its knowledge of the relevant market and economic environment in which it operates. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve risks, including those related to capital requirements and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, and as such, they may cause future results of the Company's activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law. Neither the Company nor its shareholders, officers, and consultants shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including, without limitation, the purchase or sale of Company securities. Nothing in this document should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind. All images are for illustrative purposes only. IzoView has not yet been approved or cleared for sale.Robert Thast, Interim Chief Executive OfficerTelephone: 1-604-220-5031 or 1-833-IZOCORP ext. 1Email:Telephone: 1-604-825-4778 or 1-833-IZOCORP ext. 3Email:Email:To view the source version of this press release, please visit