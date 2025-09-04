SUBSCRIBE
ITM to Present at the Oppenheimer Annual Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies in Oncology Summit

September 4, 2025 | 
Garching / Munich, Germany, September 4, 2025 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced its participation in the Oppenheimer Annual Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies in Oncology Summit held on September 11, 2025 in New York City. Several members of ITM’s leadership team will deliver presentations on the company and industry topics as outlined below.

Presentation Details
Dr. Andrew Cavey, CEO of ITM, will give a corporate presentation on the ITM’s targeted radiopharmaceutical pipeline, recent updates, and upcoming milestones.

Mr. Roger Estafanos, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Radiopharmaceuticals of ITM, will join an expert panel for a discussion on “Challenging Market Leaders Pluvicto and Lutathera” at 8:40 am ET.  

Dr. Mark Harfensteller, Chief Operating Officer of ITM, will contribute to an expert panel on “Isotope Supply” at 10:50 am ET. He will address the crucial topic of manufacturing and supply in the radiopharmaceutical industry, drawing upon ITM’s expertise as both a radioisotope producer and pipeline developer.


For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Ben Orzelek
Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009
Email: investors@itm-radiopharma.com

ITM Contact
Corporate Communications
Kathleen Noonan/Julia Westermeir
Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1500
Email: communications@itm-radiopharma.com

About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE
ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply of medical radioisotopes. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple Phase 3 studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com

