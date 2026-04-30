Iterative Health Closes $77 Million Series C to Accelerate the Future of Clinical Research

Led by Intrepid Growth Partners and GV (Google Ventures), funding advances Iterative Health's position as the leading multispecialty clinical research network

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iterative Health, a healthcare technology and services company powering the acceleration of clinical research, today announced the close of a $77 million Series C financing round. The round was led by Intrepid Growth Partners and GV (Google Ventures), joined by new investors EDBI (arm of SG Growth Capital, the investment platform of EDB and Enterprise Singapore) and a prominent family office, and participation from existing investors such as Insight Partners and Obvious Ventures.

Clinical trials are critical in bridging scientific discovery and patient care; however, systematic challenges delay the delivery of new therapies to patients who need them most. More than half of research sites enroll one or fewer patients per study, and nearly 90% of US-based trials fail to meet enrollment targets on time, underscoring the constraints on sites operating in an increasingly complex research environment.

Iterative Health is addressing these challenges by building a high-performing, multispecialty clinical research network that embeds research directly into clinical care. Unique from traditional research networks, the company places site success at the center of trial execution. By combining centralized operations, expert staffing, proprietary AI technology, and deep clinical trial expertise, Iterative Health developed a proven site-serving model for sustained site success and reliable trial execution. Sponsors and CROs gain centralized access to industry-leading sites and diverse patient populations, accelerating trials to advance the future of care.

Today, Iterative Health’s global network includes more than 100 research sites across North America, Europe, India, and Australia, as well as partnerships with over 40 pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and contract research organizations. Compared to industry benchmarks for IBD trials, the network delivers 2x faster site activation, reducing startup timelines by up to 3 months, and 3x higher patient enrollment rates, with an average of more than two IBD patients randomized every business day across the global site network.

“Every delay in a clinical trial is a delay for patients whose outcomes depend on faster access to innovation. By keeping our physician partners and their patients at the center of our model, we’ve built a system that delivers high-performance site execution at scale,” said Jonathan Ng, MBBS, Founder and CEO of Iterative Health. “We are excited to bring greater scale to our model in a variety of new therapeutic areas together.”

The new funding will support expansion into additional therapeutic areas beyond gastroenterology and hepatology, to include deepening Iterative Health's recent entry into cardiology and obesity, as well as continued geographic growth. Iterative Health will continue to broaden partnerships with leading provider organizations, building on existing collaborations with GI Alliance, OneGI, and U.S. Heart & Vascular.

As part of the financing, Ajay Agrawal, Co-Founder and Partner at Intrepid Growth Partners, will join Iterative Health's Board of Directors. Anthony Philippakis, General Partner at GV (Google Ventures), will join as a board observer.

“Intrepid invests in growth-stage companies that harness the power of AI to execute profound system redesigns that vastly enhance productivity across their industry,” said Ajay Agrawal, Co-Founder & Partner of Intrepid Growth Partners. “Iterative Health is a perfect example of this thesis, having purpose-built its proprietary technology to power a revolutionary clinical trial network that delivers unparalleled speed and scale to the pharmaceutical sector.”

“Clinical research remains the biggest bottleneck in drug development today. Iterative Health is solving this by using AI to accelerate trial enrollment times and bring new medicines to market faster. Jonathan and his team possess the technical depth and operational expertise needed to tackle clinical trial complexity at scale, and we’re excited to support Iterative Health as they expand to new therapeutic areas,” said Anthony Philippakis, General Partner of GV.

Iterative Health's U.S. GI and hepatology network has reached meaningful scale, and the company continues to partner with provider organizations that share a commitment to embedding research as a core part of patient care – from practices launching their first trial to established sites looking to expand their reach. At the same time, Iterative Health will continue to build momentum in new therapeutic areas, supporting the next wave of growth across its leading multispecialty network.

About Iterative Health

Iterative Health is a healthcare technology and services company powering the acceleration of clinical research to transform patient outcomes. By combining deep expertise in clinical trials with cutting-edge AI, we empower research teams and study sponsors to expand and expedite access to novel therapeutics for patients in need. The company has headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and New York, New York. For more information, visit www.iterative.health and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest company updates.

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Iterative Health:

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