Iterative Health Appoints Nadege Gunn, MD, as Chief Medical Officer, Hepatology and Obesity

Leadership Appointment Solidifies Company’s Vested Interest in Advancing Research in Hepatology and Obesity

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iterative Health, a healthcare technology and services company powering the acceleration of clinical research, today announced the appointment of Nadege Gunn, MD, CPI, DABOM, FAASLD, as Chief Medical Officer, Hepatology and Obesity. Dr. Gunn joins Iterative Health’s senior leadership team to provide strategic medical and scientific leadership across metabolic liver disease research and specialized site operations, supporting the company’s rapidly expanding hepatology and obesity portfolio.

Dr. Gunn is a globally recognized, board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, obesity medicine specialist, and physician-scientist with more than 15 years of experience as a principal investigator on over 100 early- and late-phase clinical trials. Her research expertise spans metabolic and the spectrum of liver disease, including MASH and MASLD, with a proven track record of translating complex protocols into high-performing, community-based research programs.

At Iterative Health, Dr. Gunn will lead the advancement of hepatology and obesity research by overseeing medical affairs, development of specialized site operations, and strategic collaboration with biopharmaceutical sponsors and CRO partners. Her appointment underscores Iterative Health’s commitment to building a leading, performance-driven research site network that expands access to innovative multispecialty therapies, while accelerating novel therapies to market faster.

“Iterative Health has created an impressive foundation to advance hepatology and obesity research at scale,” said Dr. Gunn. “As a practicing physician and with experience as a principal investigator, I’m excited to join a team that is deeply focused on empowering providers and extending cutting-edge clinical research into the communities that care for these patients every day.”

Dr. Gunn currently practices at Coryell Health, a rural community-based practice, and serves as the hepatology clinic director. She brings more than 15 years of leadership experience across clinical research operations, peer-to-peer education, and international protocol development. She is the founder and former President and CEO of Impact Research Institute in Waco, Texas, widely regarded as one of the nation’s leading hepatology research centers. In addition, Dr. Gunn has held academic teaching appointments at Texas A&M University, Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin, and Baylor University. Within the Chronic Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF), Dr. Gunn also serves as a key committee member of the Women in Hepatology: Initiatives, Sponsorship, and Empowerment (WHISE), dedicated to enhancing visibility and opportunities for women in the field.

Dr. Gunn’s appointment reflects Iterative Health’s continued investment in strategic leadership and the expansion of its therapeutic focus areas. As part of this leadership growth, Iterative Health also announced the promotion of Dana Feuchtbaum from Chief Product Officer to Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Feuchtbaum will oversee operations and technology development, empowering Iterative Health’s global site network spanning four continents.

“For providers and sponsors alike, Dr. Gunn strengthens the clinical leadership and operational confidence behind every hepatology and obesity study we support,” said Dana Feuchtbaum, Chief Operating Officer at Iterative Health. “Her appointment accelerates our ability to support increasingly complex hepatology and obesity trials at scale.”

About Iterative Health

Iterative Health is a healthcare technology and services company powering the acceleration of clinical research to transform patient outcomes. By combining deep expertise in clinical trials with cutting-edge AI, we empower research teams and study sponsors to expand and expedite access to novel therapeutics for patients in need. The company has headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and New York, New York. For more information, visit www.iterative.health and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest company updates.

Media Contact

Iterative Health:

Andrea Sampson

Sampson Public Relations Group

asampson@sampsonprgroup.com