iSpecimen Offers Next-Day Healthy Donor Blood and Launches Development of AI Agent

Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) ("iSpecimen" or the "Company"), a provider of human biospecimens, today announced expanded access to fully consented, prospectively collected healthy donor whole blood through an existing collection partner.The expanded capability gives researchers a streamlined option for sourcing whole blood collected specifically for research. Specimens are generally shipped directly from the collection site on the day of collection, which is intended to enable next-day delivery to researchers.The program is designed to support a range of research needs, with donor eligibility criteria, associated data, and collection requirements tailored to individual study needs.For prospective collections, the collection site can facilitate project-specific institutional review board ("IRB") review and approval, helping researchers navigate the regulatory requirements associated with custom collection. The collection partner can also support repeat collections, providing an option for studies that require ongoing access to prospectively collected specimens or longitudinal sampling.Expanding prospective collection capabilities across its network allows iSpecimen to offer researchers greater flexibility in how they source human biospecimens. Researchers seeking healthy donor whole blood can work with iSpecimen to explore available collection options based on study-specific requirements, including donor criteria, collection needs, and associated data.iSpecimen also uses AI-powered technology to help review incoming requests and identify potential matches across its network, supporting a more efficient sourcing process. The addition of rapid-turnaround healthy donor whole blood provides another option for research applications where specimen timing and collection requirements are important considerations. In addition, iSpecimen plans to develop AI-powered search capabilities intended to improve how customers search the Company's inventory."Expanding access to fresh, prospectively collected healthy donor whole blood is another step toward our goal of making iSpecimen a simple way for researchers to get the specimens their studies require," commented Shahin Behroyan, Chief Executive Officer of iSpecimen. "With same-day shipping, next-day delivery, IRB support and the option of repeat collections, we believe researchers can move faster while maintaining quality and compliance. Together with the AI tools we already use to match requests across our network, and the AI-powered search capabilities we plan to develop for customers, we believe these capabilities strengthen our platform and position iSpecimen for growth."iSpecimen (NASDAQ: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visitThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the availability, timing and benefits of the Company's expanded prospective collection offering, the Company's plans to develop AI-powered search capabilities, and the Company's growth prospects. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the Company's reliance on third-party collection partners and carriers; the Company's ability to successfully develop, deploy and commercialize AI-powered capabilities; market acceptance of the Company's offerings; and the risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available for review at. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements occurs, the Company's business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements.Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.To view the source version of this press release, please visit