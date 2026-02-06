iSpecimen Achieves Rapid Procurement Milestone for Influenza Research

Lexington, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC), a leading provider of human biospecimens for research, is proud to announce recent milestones that demonstrate the strength, responsiveness, and reliability of its site network.Over the past several months, iSpecimen has been actively supporting customer research by sourcing high-quality respiratory samples, with a particular focus on influenza. Most recently, iSpecimen successfully collectedto support a customer research project—demonstrating its ability to respond quickly to time-sensitive research needs. The rapid turnaround and quality of the specimens have led toIn addition to respiratory specimens, iSpecimen continues toto support ongoing customer studies. The company is also experiencing, including, reflecting growing demand for reliable and diverse biospecimen sourcing.Customer feedback continues to reinforce iSpecimen's commitment to quality and transparency. One recent customer shared:The customer also indicated their intent to, underscoring confidence in both specimen quality and accompanying documentation.These accomplishments highlight iSpecimen's ongoing commitment to providing timely access to well-documented biospecimens that support critical research and scientific advancement.iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visitThis press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements occurs, the Company's business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements.Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.To view the source version of this press release, please visit