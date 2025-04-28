Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Reiterates Full-Year 2025 LINZESS U.S. Net Sales Guidance and Raises Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

– Reiterates 2025 guidance of LINZESS U.S. net sales of $800-$850 million and total Ironwood revenue of $260-290 million –

– LINZESS (Iinaclotide) EUTRx prescription demand growth in Q1 2025 of 8% year-over-year; in line with full-year expectations -

– Raises adjusted EBITDA to greater than $105 million for 2025 –

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD), a biotechnology company developing and commercializing life-changing therapies for people living with gastrointestinal (GI) and rare diseases, today announced it reiterates its full year 2025 LINZESS U.S. net sales and total Ironwood revenue guidance and raises its adjusted EBITDA guidance. Ironwood plans to report full first quarter 2025 results in early May.

“Today, we are reiterating our full-year 2025 LINZESS U.S. net sales and total Ironwood revenue guidance. In the first quarter of 2025, we saw continued strong prescription demand growth of 8% year-over-year, which was offset by anticipated pricing headwinds as well as a change in estimate of AbbVie gross-to-net rebate reserves, which was refined to reflect rebates owed for units dispensed in the first quarter of 2025. We do not expect first quarter LINZESS U.S. net sales results or this change in estimate to impact the full-year results,” said Tom McCourt, chief executive officer of Ironwood. “In addition, we have raised our full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance to greater than $105 million as we no longer plan to make certain apraglutide commercial launch planning investments and will shift our focus to the confirmatory Phase 3 trial, consistent with the recent FDA feedback.”

Continued Strong Demand for U.S. LINZESS

Prescription Demand: Total LINZESS prescription demand in the first quarter of 2025 was 53 million LINZESS capsules, an 8% increase compared to the first quarter of 2024, per IQVIA.

Total LINZESS prescription demand in the first quarter of 2025 was 53 million LINZESS capsules, an 8% increase compared to the first quarter of 2024, per IQVIA. U.S. Brand Collaboration : LINZESS U.S. net sales are provided to Ironwood by its U.S. partner, AbbVie Inc. (“AbbVie”). LINZESS U.S. net sales were $138.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, a 46% decrease compared to $256.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. Ironwood and AbbVie share equally in U.S. brand collaboration profits.

Q1 2025 LINZESS U.S. net sales reflects a change in AbbVie’s estimate of gross-to-net rebate reserves, which is expected to impact the quarterly phasing of LINZESS U.S. net sales but not the full-year results. This change in estimate is based on expected rebates owed for units dispensed by channel in each quarter, which negatively impacted Q1 2025 net sales. Moving forward, gross-to-net rebate reserves will continue to be based on rebates owed for units dispensed by channel in each applicable quarter. Based on historical trends, Ironwood expects rebates owed for units dispensed in subsequent quarters to offset the Q1 2025 change in estimate impact and expects no impact for the full year.

As a reminder, based on information provided by AbbVie, in Q1 2024, Ironwood recorded a $30 million reduction to collaborative arrangements revenue in its first quarter 2024 financial statements because of a LINZESS gross-to-net change in estimate related to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Ironwood 2025 Financial Guidance. Ironwood is reiterating its 2025 U.S. LINZESS net sales and total revenue guidance and is raising its adjusted EBITDA financial guidance.

Prior 2025 Guidance

(February 2025) Updated 2025 Guidance

(April 2025) U.S. LINZESS Net Sales $800 - $850 million



High single digit prescription demand growth, more than offset by expected price erosion due to Medicare Part D redesign $800 - $850 million



High single digit prescription demand growth, more than offset by expected price erosion due to Medicare Part D redesign Total Revenue1 $260 - $290 million $260 - $290 million Adjusted EBITDA2 >$85 million >$105 million

1 Ironwood’s U.S. collaborative arrangements revenue includes reimbursement from AbbVie for a portion of Ironwood’s commercial expenses related to sales of LINZESS in the U.S. The FY2025 total revenue guidance accounts for the impact of the reduction to Ironwood’s commercial expenses and corresponding reimbursement from AbbVie due to Ironwood’s strategic reorganization announced in January 2025. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by subtracting restructuring expenses, net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation, from GAAP net income. The exclusion of stock-based compensation from Adjusted EBITDA represents an update to our definition of Adjusted EBITDA, effective in the first quarter of 2025. For purposes of this guidance, we have assumed that Ironwood will not incur material expenses related to business development activities in 2025. Ironwood does not provide guidance on GAAP net income or a reconciliation of expected adjusted EBITDA to expected GAAP net income because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the non-GAAP adjustments used to calculate adjusted EBITDA. These adjustments are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP net income for the guidance period. Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, taken in conjunction with Ironwood’s GAAP financial statements, because it provides greater transparency and period-over-period comparability with respect to Ironwood’s operating performance. These measures are also used by management to assess the performance of the business. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are unlikely to be comparable with non-GAAP information provided by other companies.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing life-changing therapies for people living with gastrointestinal (GI) and rare diseases. Ironwood is advancing apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting synthetic GLP-2 analog being developed for short bowel syndrome patients who are dependent on parenteral support. In addition, Ironwood has been a pioneer in the development of LINZESS® (linaclotide), the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). LINZESS is also approved for the treatment of functional constipation in pediatric patients ages 6-17 years old. Building upon our history of innovation, we keep patients at the heart of our R&D and commercialization efforts to reduce the burden of diseases and address significant unmet needs.

Founded in 1998, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with a site in Basel, Switzerland.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. In addition, follow us on X and on LinkedIn.

About LINZESS (Linaclotide)

LINZESS® is the #1 prescribed brand in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (“IBS-C”) or chronic idiopathic constipation (“CIC”), based on IQVIA data. LINZESS is a once-daily capsule that helps relieve the abdominal pain, constipation, and overall abdominal symptoms of bloating, discomfort and pain associated with IBS-C, as well as the constipation, infrequent stools, hard stools, straining, and incomplete evacuation associated with CIC. LINZESS relieves constipation in children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 years with functional constipation. The recommended dose is 290 mcg for IBS-C patients and 145 mcg for CIC patients, with a 72 mcg dose approved for use in CIC depending on individual patient presentation or tolerability. In children with functional constipation aged 6 to 17 years, the recommended dose is 72 mcg.

LINZESS is not a laxative; it is the first medicine approved by the FDA in a class called GC-C agonists. LINZESS contains a peptide called linaclotide that activates the GC-C receptor in the intestine. Activation of GC-C is thought to result in increased intestinal fluid secretion and accelerated transit and a decrease in the activity of pain-sensing nerves in the intestine. The clinical relevance of the effect on pain fibers, which is based on nonclinical studies, has not been established.

In the United States, Ironwood and AbbVie co-develop and co-commercialize LINZESS for the treatment of adults with IBS-C or CIC. In Europe, AbbVie markets linaclotide under the brand name CONSTELLA® for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe IBS-C. In Japan, Ironwood's partner, Astellas, markets linaclotide under the brand name LINZESS for the treatment of adults with IBS-C or CIC. Ironwood also has partnered with AstraZeneca for development and commercialization of LINZESS in China, and with AbbVie for development and commercialization of linaclotide in all other territories worldwide.

LINZESS Important Safety Information

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

LINZESS® (linaclotide) is indicated for the treatment of both irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in adults and functional constipation (FC) in children and adolescents 6 to 17 years of age. It is not known if LINZESS is safe and effective in children with FC less than 6 years of age or in children with IBS-C less than 18 years of age.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS DEHYDRATION IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS LESS THAN 2 YEARS OF AGE LINZESS is contraindicated in patients less than 2 years of age. In nonclinical studies in neonatal mice, administration of a single, clinically relevant adult oral dose of linaclotide caused deaths due to dehydration.

Contraindications

LINZESS is contraindicated in patients less than 2 years of age due to the risk of serious dehydration.

LINZESS is contraindicated in patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction.

Warnings and Precautions

LINZESS is contraindicated in patients less than 2 years of age. In neonatal mice, linaclotide increased fluid secretion as a consequence of age-dependent elevated guanylate cyclase (GC-C) agonism, which was associated with increased mortality within the first 24 hours due to dehydration. There was no age dependent trend in GC-C intestinal expression in a clinical study of children 2 to less than 18 years of age; however, there are insufficient data available on GC-C intestinal expression in children less than 2 years of age to assess the risk of developing diarrhea and its potentially serious consequences in these patients.

Diarrhea

In adults, diarrhea was the most common adverse reaction in LINZESS-treated patients in the pooled IBS-C and CIC double-blind placebo-controlled trials. The incidence of diarrhea was similar in the IBS-C and CIC populations. Severe diarrhea was reported in 2% of 145 mcg and 290 mcg LINZESS-treated patients and in <1% of 72 mcg LINZESS-treated CIC patients.

In children and adolescents 6 to 17 years of age, diarrhea was the most common adverse reaction in 72 mcg LINZESS-treated patients in the FC double-blind placebo-controlled trial. Severe diarrhea was reported in <1% of 72 mcg LINZESS treated patients. If severe diarrhea occurs, dosing should be suspended and the patient rehydrated.

Common Adverse Reactions (incidence ≥2% and greater than placebo)

In IBS-C or CIC adult patients: diarrhea, abdominal pain, flatulence, and abdominal distension.

In FC pediatric patients: diarrhea.

Please see full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning: https://www.rxabbvie.com/pdf/linzess_pi.pdf

LINZESS® and CONSTELLA® are registered trademarks of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks referred to in this press release are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including statements about Ironwood’s ability to execute on its mission; Ironwood’s strategy, business, financial position and operations; Ironwood’s financial performance and results, and guidance, expectations related thereto and expected timing to provide full first quarter 2025 results; LINZESS prescription demand growth, LINZESS U.S. net sales growth, total revenue and adjusted EBITDA in 2025; Ironwood’s expectation that the change in AbbVie’s estimate of gross-to-net rebate reserves will impact the quarterly phasing of LINZESS U.S. net sales but not the full-year results; that moving forward, gross-to-net rebate reserves will continue to be based on rebates owed for units dispensed by channel in each applicable quarter; Ironwood’s expectation that rebates owed for units dispensed in subsequent quarters will offset the Q1 2025 change in estimate impact and will not have impact for the full year; ; and Ironwood’s plan to no longer to make certain commercial launch planning investments for apraglutide and to shift its focus to the confirmatory Phase 3 trial. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Ironwood undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those related to the effectiveness of development and commercialization efforts by us and our partners; preclinical and clinical development, manufacturing and formulation development of linaclotide, apraglutide, IW-3300, and our other product candidates; the risk of uncertainty relating to pricing and reimbursement policies in the U.S., which, if not favorable for our products, could hinder or prevent our products’ commercial success; the risk that healthcare reform and other governmental and private payor initiatives may have an adverse effect upon or prevent our products’ or product candidates’ commercial success; the risk that apraglutide will not be approved by the FDA or other regulatory agencies; the risk that clinical programs and studies, including for linaclotide pediatric programs, apraglutide and IW-3300, may not progress or develop as anticipated, including that studies are delayed or discontinued for any reason, such as safety, tolerability, enrollment, manufacturing, economic or other reasons; the risk that findings from our ongoing and completed nonclinical studies and clinical trials may not be replicated in later trials or further data analyses and earlier-stage clinical trials may not be predictive of the results we may obtain in later-stage clinical trials or of the likelihood of regulatory approval; the risk of competition or that new products may emerge that provide different or better alternatives for treatment of the conditions that our products are approved to treat; the risk that we are unable to execute on our strategy to in-license externally developed products or product candidates; the risk that we are unable to successfully partner with other companies to develop and commercialize products or product candidates; the efficacy, safety and tolerability of linaclotide and our product candidates; the risk that the commercial and therapeutic opportunities for LINZESS, apraglutide or our other product candidates are not as we expect; decisions by regulatory and judicial authorities; the risk we may never get additional patent protection for linaclotide, apraglutide and other product candidates, that patents for linaclotide, apraglutide or other products may not provide adequate protection from competition, or that we are not able to successfully protect such patents; the risk that we are unable to manage our expenses or cash use, or are unable to commercialize our products as expected; the risk that the development of any of our linaclotide pediatric programs, apraglutide and/or IW-3300 is not successful or that any of our product candidates does not receive regulatory approval or is not successfully commercialized; outcomes in legal proceedings to protect or enforce the patents relating to our products and product candidates, including abbreviated new drug application litigation; the risk that financial and operating results may differ from our projections; developments in the intellectual property landscape; challenges from and rights of competitors or potential competitors; the risk that our planned investments do not have the anticipated effect on our company revenues; developments in accounting guidance or practice; Ironwood’s or AbbVie’s accounting practices, including reporting and settlement practices as between Ironwood and AbbVie; the risk that our indebtedness could adversely affect our financial condition or restrict our future operations; and the risks listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in our subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Company:

Greg Martini

Chief Financial Officer

gmartini@ironwoodpharma.com

Investors:

Precision AQ (formerly Stern Investor Relations)

Stephanie Ascher

Stephanie.Ascher@precisionaq.com