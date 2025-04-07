IRLAB presents at two Redeye events

IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson’s disease, today announces that Kristina Torfgård, CEO and Viktor Siewertz, CFO will present the latest from IRLAB’s pipeline at Redeye Theme: Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s on April 8 and at Redeye Investor Forum in Gothenburg on April 10, respectivly.

Redeye Theme: Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s will be held at Redeye Headquarters, Mäster Samuelsgatan 42 in Stockholm on April 8. The event is an exclusive meeting for prominent Swedish companies that conduct drug development in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

The Redeye Investor Forum will be held at Pigalle, Södra Hamngatan 2A in Gothenburg on April 10. The presentation will also be streamed live via the link below and will be available afterwards on Redeye’s website and social media.

For more information about the events: https://www.redeye.se/events/1052619/redeye-theme-alzheimer-parkinsons

https://www.redeye.se/events/1050855/investor-forum-goteborg-14

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson’s disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson’s research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson’s disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB’s pipeline has been generated by the company’s proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

