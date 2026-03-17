IQVIA Unveils IQVIA.ai, a Unified Agentic AI Platform Powered by NVIDIA to Improve Efficiency and Decision Making Across Life Sciences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence, today announced at NVIDIA GTC the launch of IQVIA.ai, a unified agentic AI platform purpose-built to help life sciences organizations transform how they operate, make decisions and innovate across clinical, commercial and real-world domains.

Combining IQVIA’s deep life sciences expertise, Healthcare-grade AI® and data assets with NVIDIA Nemotron, NeMo Agent Toolkit, Dynamo and LangChain, IQVIA.ai is designed to continuously learn from complex operational feedback, while operating securely and in alignment with healthcare regulatory, privacy and quality standards—enabling responsible AI adoption at scale.

IQVIA began its collaboration with NVIDIA more than a year ago to develop the agentic AI foundation that underpins IQVIA.ai. As part of this ongoing commitment to AI innovation, IQVIA has filed more than 100 AI-related patents and deployed more than 150 intelligent agents across internal teams and client environments. To date, 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies have begun incorporating IQVIA agents into their workflows, underscoring broad industry trust in IQVIA’s AI capabilities.

Built on decades of IQVIA leadership at the intersection of data, technology and life sciences, IQVIA.ai represents a significant advancement in how AI is applied at enterprise scale. Unlike many standalone AI tools or horizontal AI platforms, IQVIA.ai enables organizations to embed intelligence directly into workflows, streamline complex operations and unlock greater value from data—while operating at the trust, quality and compliance levels demanded by regulated life sciences environments.

IQVIA.ai serves as a digital command center that brings together AI-driven automation, advanced analytics and decision support within a single, unified experience. By orchestrating tasks and insights across multiple data sources and functions, the platform helps organizations accelerate research and analysis, improve operational efficiency and support more confident, timely decision making.

IQVIA.ai combines conversational AI with an extensible catalog of intelligent agents, both ready-to-use and configurable, designed around real-world life sciences workflows. Through this single platform, customers can securely access, deploy and scale IQVIA powered AI tools, agents, insights and workflows, unifying intelligence and execution under one IQVIA-led architecture.

“IQVIA.ai reflects our longstanding commitment to translating innovation into practical, high impact solutions for life sciences,” said Bernd Haas, senior vice president, AI and Technology Solutions at IQVIA. “By bringing together our data, expertise and Healthcare-grade AI within a unified, agentic platform, IQVIA.ai enables organizations to move faster and smarter while meeting the rigorous standards of trust and reliability that are required in the industry.”

“The sheer volume and complexity of data within the life sciences industry have outpaced traditional methods of research and manual workflow,” said Kimberly Powell, vice president of Healthcare and Life Sciences at NVIDIA. “By combining IQVIA’s proprietary data and deep domain expertise with NVIDIA technology, IQVIA.ai provides the advanced agentic infrastructure needed to transform this data into actionable insights, enabling organizations to scale AI responsibly and accelerate the delivery of life-changing treatments.”

The initial release of IQVIA.ai will focus on high-value use cases across clinical, commercial and real-world, with additional agents and capabilities expected in Q4.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA’s portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high quality health data, Healthcare grade AI®, advanced analytics, the latest technologies, and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using AI responsibly, with AI powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 93,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology, and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers, and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors, and scientific advances in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, including statements regarding the expected capabilities, benefits and timing of IQVIA.ai and related offerings. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information about factors that could affect future results is contained in IQVIA’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IQVIA undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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Kerri Joseph, IQVIA Investor Relations

kerri.joseph@iqvia.com

+1.973.541.3558

Alissa Maupin, IQVIA Media Relations

alissa.maupin1@iqvia.com

+1.919.923.6785