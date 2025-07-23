IQVIA Reports Second-Quarter 2025 Results

Revenue of $4,017 million, up 5.3 percent year-over-year

GAAP Net Income of $266 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $910 million

GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.54, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $2.81

R&D Solutions quarterly bookings of $2.5 billion, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.12x

R&D Solutions contracted backlog of $32.1 billion, up 5.1 percent year-over-year

TAS Revenue of $1,628 million, up 8.9 percent year-over-year

Repurchased $607 million of common stock in the quarter, over $1 billion year-to-date

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second-Quarter 2025 Operating Results

Revenue for the second quarter of $4,017 million increased 5.3 percent on a reported basis and 3.6 percent at constant currency, compared to the second quarter of 2024. Technology & Analytics Solutions (TAS) revenue of $1,628 million increased 8.9 percent on a reported basis and 6.8 percent at constant currency. Research & Development Solutions (R&DS) revenue of $2,201 million increased 2.5 percent on a reported basis and 1.3 percent at constant currency. Excluding reimbursed expenses, R&DS revenue grew 1.8 percent on a reported basis. Contract Sales & Medical Solutions (CSMS) revenue of $188 million increased 9.3 percent on a reported basis and 6.4 percent at constant currency.

As of June 30, 2025, R&DS contracted backlog was $32.1 billion, growing 5.1 percent year-over-year and 3.2 percent at constant currency. The company expects approximately $8.1 billion of this backlog to convert to revenue in the next twelve months, representing growth of 4.8 percent year-over-year. Second quarter net new bookings were $2.5 billion, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.12x, and resulting in a trailing-twelve-month book-to-bill ratio of 1.10x.

Second-quarter GAAP Net Income was $266 million and GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share was $1.54. Adjusted EBITDA was $910 million, up 2.6 percent year-over-year. Adjusted Net Income was $486 million and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share was $2.81.

"IQVIA delivered strong financial results, with revenue above target and profit towards the high-end of expectations,” said Ari Bousbib, chairman and CEO of IQVIA. “Our TAS segment performed well with high single digits year-over-year revenue growth. In the clinical development business, forward-looking demand indicators improved, with net bookings up 15 percent quarter-over-quarter, and RFP flow growing high single digits sequentially and low teens year-over-year. These results underscore the resilience of our global diversified portfolio and the team's ability to execute consistently against our strategic and financial objectives."

First-Half 2025 Operating Results

Revenue for the first six months of 2025 was $7,846 million, up 3.9 percent on a reported basis and 3.5 percent at constant currency, compared to the first six months of 2024. TAS revenue was $3,174 million, representing growth of 7.7 percent on a reported basis and 7.2 percent at constant currency. R&DS revenue was $4,303 million, up 1.4 percent on a reported basis and 1.2 percent at constant currency. CSMS revenue was $369 million, up 2.2 percent on a reported basis and 1.9 percent at constant currency.

GAAP Net Income was $515 million and GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share was $2.94. Adjusted Net Income was $965 million and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share was $5.50. Adjusted EBITDA was $1,793 million.

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $2,039 million and debt was $15,490 million, resulting in net debt of $13,451 million. IQVIA’s Net Leverage Ratio was 3.61x trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA. For the second quarter, Operating Cash Flow was $443 million and Free Cash Flow was $292 million.

Share Repurchase

During the second quarter of 2025, the company repurchased $607 million of its common stock, resulting in first-half share repurchases of $1,032 million. IQVIA had $1,981 million of share repurchase authorization remaining as of June 30, 2025.

Full-Year 2025 Guidance

The company is updating its full-year 2025 guidance as follows: revenue between $16,100 million and $16,300 million, Adjusted EBITDA between $3,750 million and $3,825 million, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share between $11.75 and $12.05.

This revenue guidance assumes approximately $100 million of COVID-related revenue step-down, entirely in R&DS, approximately 100 basis points of tailwind from foreign exchange, and approximately 150 basis points of contribution from acquisitions.

All financial guidance assumes foreign currency exchange rates as of July 21, 2025 remain in effect for the forecast period.

Webcast & Conference Call Details

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA’s portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high-quality health data, Healthcare-grade AI®, advanced analytics, the latest technologies and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using artificial intelligence ("AI") responsibly, with AI-powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 90,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Table 1

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(preliminary and unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 4,017 $ 3,814 $ 7,846 $ 7,551 Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 2,694 2,488 5,225 4,932 Selling, general and administrative expenses 509 509 1,017 1,017 Depreciation and amortization 276 269 541 533 Restructuring costs 32 28 61 43 Income from operations 506 520 1,002 1,026 Interest income (10 ) (12 ) (21 ) (23 ) Interest expense 182 163 347 329 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 4 — Other expense (income), net 11 (67 ) 26 (56 ) Income before income taxes and equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 323 436 646 776 Income tax expense 56 75 117 124 Income before equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 267 361 529 652 Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (1 ) 2 (14 ) (1 ) Net income $ 266 $ 363 $ 515 $ 651 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 1.55 $ 1.99 $ 2.96 $ 3.58 Diluted $ 1.54 $ 1.97 $ 2.94 $ 3.53 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 171.8 182.2 173.7 182.0 Diluted 173.2 184.3 175.3 184.3

Table 2

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(preliminary and unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,039 $ 1,702 Trade accounts receivable and unbilled services, net 3,344 3,204 Prepaid expenses 200 154 Income taxes receivable 62 36 Investments in debt, equity and other securities 149 141 Other current assets and receivables 551 592 Total current assets 6,345 5,829 Property and equipment, net 536 535 Operating lease right-of-use assets 280 238 Investments in debt, equity and other securities 134 108 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 272 266 Goodwill 15,611 14,710 Other identifiable intangibles, net 4,596 4,499 Deferred income taxes 345 194 Deposits and other assets, net 513 520 Total assets $ 28,632 $ 26,899 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,399 $ 3,684 Unearned income 2,123 1,779 Income taxes payable 124 156 Current portion of long-term debt 1,313 1,145 Other current liabilities 613 193 Total current liabilities 7,572 6,957 Long-term debt, less current portion 14,177 12,838 Deferred income taxes 216 196 Operating lease liabilities 210 173 Other liabilities 671 668 Total liabilities 22,846 20,832 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, 400.0 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, $0.01 par value, 258.5 shares issued and 170.0 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025; 258.2 shares issued and 176.1 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 11,225 11,143 Retained earnings 6,580 6,065 Treasury stock, at cost, 88.5 and 82.1 shares as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (11,145 ) (10,103 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (882 ) (1,038 ) Equity attributable to IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s stockholders 5,778 6,067 Noncontrolling interests 8 — Total stockholders’ equity 5,786 6,067 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 28,632 $ 26,899

Table 3

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(preliminary and unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2025 2024 Operating activities: Net income $ 515 $ 651 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 541 533 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 11 11 Stock-based compensation 132 104 Losses from unconsolidated affiliates 14 1 Gain on investments, net (16 ) (12 ) Benefit from deferred income taxes (86 ) (80 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Change in accounts receivable, unbilled services and unearned income 269 187 Change in other operating assets and liabilities (369 ) (285 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,011 1,110 Investing activities: Acquisition of property, equipment and software (293 ) (288 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (315 ) (221 ) Sales of marketable securities, net 2 — Investments in unconsolidated affiliates, net of payments received (27 ) (49 ) Investments in debt and equity securities (19 ) (2 ) Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software — 25 Other 1 — Net cash used in investing activities (651 ) (535 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt 3,985 — Payment of debt issuance costs (35 ) — Repayment of debt and principal payments on finance leases (2,140 ) (86 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 875 375 Repayment of revolving credit facility (1,700 ) (585 ) Payments related to employee stock incentive plans (35 ) (60 ) Repurchase of common stock (1,032 ) — Contingent consideration and deferred purchase price payments (20 ) (10 ) Other (11 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (113 ) (366 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash 90 (40 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 337 169 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,702 1,376 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,039 $ 1,545

Table 4

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(preliminary and unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income $ 266 $ 363 $ 515 $ 651 Provision for income taxes 56 75 117 124 Depreciation and amortization 276 269 541 533 Interest expense, net 172 151 326 306 Loss (income) in unconsolidated affiliates 1 (2 ) 14 1 Stock-based compensation 60 48 132 104 Other expense (income), net (1) 29 (66 ) 44 (45 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 4 — Restructuring and related expenses (2) 42 39 84 61 Acquisition related expenses 8 10 16 14 Adjusted EBITDA $ 910 $ 887 $ 1,793 $ 1,749

(1) Reflects certain non-operating income items, revaluations of contingent consideration and certain non-recurring expenses. (2) Reflects restructuring costs as well as accelerated expenses related to lease exits.

Table 5

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION

(preliminary and unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income $ 266 $ 363 $ 515 $ 651 Provision for income taxes 56 75 117 124 Purchase accounting amortization (1) 131 133 256 262 Loss (income) in unconsolidated affiliates 1 (2 ) 14 1 Stock-based compensation 60 48 132 104 Other expense (income), net (2) 29 (66 ) 44 (45 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 4 — Restructuring and related expenses (3) 42 39 84 61 Acquisition related expenses 8 10 16 14 Adjusted Pre Tax Income $ 593 $ 600 $ 1,182 $ 1,172 Adjusted tax expense (107 ) (113 ) (217 ) (217 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 486 $ 487 $ 965 $ 955 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 2.83 $ 2.67 $ 5.56 $ 5.25 Diluted $ 2.81 $ 2.64 $ 5.50 $ 5.18 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 171.8 182.2 173.7 182.0 Diluted 173.2 184.3 175.3 184.3

