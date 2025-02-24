IQVIA AI Assistant wins 2024 PM360 Innovation Award for Artificial Intelligence

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences and healthcare industries, today announced that IQVIA AI Assistant has been awarded a 2024 PM360 Innovation Award in the Artificial Intelligence category.





Launched in September 2024, IQVIA AI Assistant revolutionizes insight generation by providing rapid, relevant and precise answers to complex business questions. Using a conversational interface with advanced data science, it makes complex analytics accessible to a wide variety of users and provides near real-time insights.

IQVIA AI Assistant builds upon IQVIA’s decade of experience in artificial intelligence and developing Healthcare-grade AI™, a proven and trusted foundation with data privacy, security and regulatory compliance at its core. Healthcare-grade AI™ represents IQVIA’s commitment to using AI responsibly, with AI-powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry.

“We are thrilled to have won an Innovation Award from PM360 for IQVIA AI Assistant. This is recognition of how IQVIA AI Assistant is transforming the way healthcare and life sciences customers obtain critical insights,” said Bhavik Patel, president of Commercial Solutions, IQVIA. “This is what IQVIA Healthcare-grade AI is all about — delivering the promise of AI without losing sight of the quality, precision and trust we all expect.”

IQVIA Orchestrated Analytics with AI Assistant and IQVIA ChannelDynamics® Verbatim with AI Assistant are now available and additional offerings are set to launch this year. These solutions empower life sciences companies to seamlessly integrate AI-driven insights into their strategic decision-making processes to enhance the precision and efficiency of key life sciences programs, such as commercial analytics and market research.

PM360 is a journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for pharmaceutical brand managers and marketing professionals to succeed in their roles. The PM360 Innovation Awards recognize the most innovative companies, products, services and strategies in the life sciences industry. The scope of the AI category is defined as AI/ML companies or products that are helping to improve processes within healthcare and the life sciences or marketing.

For more information about IQVIA AI Assistant and other IQVIA solutions, please visit www.iqvia.com.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA’s portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high-quality health data, Healthcare-grade AI™, advanced analytics, the latest technologies and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using AI responsibly, with AI-powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 88,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

Contacts



Kerri Joseph, IQVIA Investor Relations (kerri.joseph@iqvia.com)

+1.973.541.3558

Alissa Maupin, IQVIA Media Relations (alissa.maupin1@iqvia.com)

+1.919.923.6785