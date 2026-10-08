SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Ipsen - September 2026 - Monthly information relative to the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

October 7, 2026 | 
1 min read
   

Monthly information relative to the total number of voting rights
and shares composing the share capital

(in accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market: Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010259150
LEI: 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

DateTotal number of shares composing the share capitalTotal number of voting rights (1)
30 September 2026
83,814,526
Gross total* of voting rights: 132,065,045
Net total** of voting rights: 130,667,557

(1) Existence of a statutory clause imposing an obligation to declare threshold crossing complementary to the one relative to the legal thresholds (Article 10).

* Gross total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, including the number of shares which benefit of double voting rights and the number of treasury shares. The « Gross total » is used as a basis for the calculation of threshold crossings.

** Net total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights.

Attachment


Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Insights
Swiss CDMOs and CROs ride a new wave of growth amid surge in global demand
October 5, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Overcoming business challenge and obstacles. Business success. Achievement and goals concept.
Insights
After COVID, biomanufacturing tackles preparedness and commercialization challenges
September 25, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Contemporary art collage. employee mowing forward to success, stepping ladder of professional growth. Concept of business.
Job Trends
Growth mode: 3 biotechs that are staffing up after series B raises
September 24, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Creative poster collage of two business partners having deal financial payment giving money banknote isolated on beige color background.
Manufacturing
Samsung Biologics inks $262M manufacturing deal with European pharma company
September 11, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor