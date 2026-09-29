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Press Releases

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 39 - 2026

September 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Weekly report on share repurchases from 21st September to 22nd September 2026
       
Name of the IssuerIdentify code of the IssuerTransaction dayIdentify code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/09/2026FR001025915021 158146,4614XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/09/2026FR00102591507 870146,0726CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/09/2026FR00102591503 014145,8568AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/09/2026FR00102591501 371145,8399TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1122/09/2026FR00102591507 487148,8137XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1122/09/2026FR00102591505 905149,3630CEUX
   TOTAL46 805147.0812 

Attachment


Europe
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