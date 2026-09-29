IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 39 - 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Weekly report on share repurchases from 21st September to 22nd September 2026
|Name of the Issuer
|Identify code of the Issuer
|Transaction day
|Identify code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|21 158
|146,4614
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|7 870
|146,0726
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|3 014
|145,8568
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|1 371
|145,8399
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|7 487
|148,8137
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|5 905
|149,3630
|CEUX
|TOTAL
|46 805
|147.0812
Attachment