IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 35 - 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Weekly report on share repurchases from 24th August to 28th August 2026
|Name of the Issuer
|Identify code of the Issuer
|Transaction day
|Identify code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/08/2026
|FR0010259150
|3 645
|161,1922
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/08/2026
|FR0010259150
|0
|0
|-
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/08/2026
|FR0010259150
|0
|0
|-
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/08/2026
|FR0010259150
|0
|0
|-
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/08/2026
|FR0010259150
|0
|0
|-
|TOTAL
|3 645
|161.1922
Attachment