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Press Releases

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 35 - 2026

August 31, 2026 | 
1 min read

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Weekly report on share repurchases from 24th August to 28th August 2026
       
Name of the IssuerIdentify code of the IssuerTransaction dayIdentify code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/08/2026FR00102591503 645161,1922XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/08/2026FR001025915000-
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/08/2026FR001025915000-
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/08/2026FR001025915000-
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/08/2026FR001025915000-
   TOTAL3 645161.1922 

Attachment


Europe
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