IonQ Appoints Jordan Shapiro to President and General Manager, Quantum Networking

Executive appointment reflects IonQ’s vision for quantum networking leadership

Under Shapiro’s leadership, IonQ has expanded its quantum networking business and advanced its technical roadmap

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the leading commercial quantum computing and networking company, today named Jordan Shapiro as President and General Manager, Quantum Networking, effective immediately. Shapiro previously served as Vice President Financial Planning & Analysis, Corporate Development and Investor Relations.

In his new role, Shapiro will oversee the company’s quantum networking business, guiding IonQ’s technical roadmap to build critical infrastructure for the quantum internet. His leadership will focus on integrating recent strategic acquisitions and advancing IonQ’s position in quantum-secure communications.

“Jordan has played a pivotal role in shaping IonQ’s strategy and growth over the last five years, and we’re thrilled to have him step into this new leadership role,” said Niccolo de Masi, President and CEO of IonQ. “His deep understanding of our business makes this a natural transition. As we scale our quantum networking efforts, Jordan’s leadership, strategic vision, and operational insight will be instrumental in helping us execute on our roadmap and deliver on the promise of the quantum internet.”

Shapiro, who holds two engineering degrees from Stanford University, joined IonQ’s executive team in 2020, after initially working with the company as a venture capitalist at New Enterprise Associates and after investing personally in IonQ during the company’s early stages. At IonQ, he has held roles across the company’s business and led corporate development and financial operations. Most recently, Shapiro spearheaded the company’s expansion into quantum networking through acquisitions of Qubitekk and a majority stake in ID Quantique.

“I’m honored to lead IonQ’s quantum networking business in our pursuit of creating an architecture for the quantum internet, which we believe will enable the most secure communications and the most powerful computing ever built,” said Shapiro. “With the addition of outstanding teams from Qubitekk and ID Quantique, we’ve significantly accelerated our progress in secure quantum communications. I look forward to deepening these partnerships and continuing to position IonQ at the forefront of this rapidly evolving field.”

This leadership appointment underscores IonQ’s commitment to innovation across both its quantum computing and quantum networking divisions.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek’s 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes’ 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In’s 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “will” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the IonQ’s intention to advance its quantum networking and communications capabilities and plans. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: IonQ’s ability to implement its technical roadmap; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts, roadmaps and other expectations, to identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers; IonQ’s ability to effectively enter new markets; IonQ’s ability to deliver services and products within currently anticipated timelines; IonQ’s ability to attract and retain key personnel; IonQ’s inability to effectively integrate its acquisitions of Qubitekk, Inc. assets and a majority interest in ID Quantique, SA; risks associated with U.S. government sales, including availability of funding and provisions that allow the government to unilaterally terminate or modify contracts for convenience; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s patents; and IonQ’s ability to maintain or obtain patent protection for its products and technology, including with sufficient breadth to provide a competitive advantage. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s filings, including but not limited to those described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s most recent periodic financial report (10-Q or 10-K) filed by IonQ with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. IonQ may or may not choose to practice or otherwise use the inventions described in the issued patents in the future.

