IonQ Appoints Dean Acosta as Chief Corporate Affairs and Government Relations Officer

Acosta Brings Significant Communications and Public Service Experience

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, today announced the appointment of Dean Acosta as Chief Corporate Affairs and Government Relations Officer. In this new position for IonQ, Acosta will oversee all corporate and government affairs activities, reporting directly to Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. Acosta’s appointment reflects the ongoing strategic evolution of IonQ’s leadership team and commitment to expanding its capabilities across critical business functions.

Acosta is a distinguished communications and government relations executive and most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer at Lockheed Martin. During his tenure at the global aerospace and defense company, he oversaw media relations, public affairs and reputation management, branding, advertising, and corporate philanthropy. Acosta brings more than three decades of corporate and public service at leading companies within the tech, energy, and aerospace and defense sectors, including Resideo, a smart home technology company; Honeywell, a multi-industry technology company; and Phillips 66, a diversified global energy company. He also served as press secretary for NASA, during which time he worked on the Space Shuttle Columbia crisis, and began his career as an award-winning print and broadcast journalist. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the STEM Next Opportunity Fund and served on the Board of Directors of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum.

“We’re excited to welcome Dean to IonQ as we continue to build a world-class team that will bring our company to its next level of growth,” said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. “Dean is a highly accomplished leader with expertise in corporate and public affairs that will be an important part of IonQ’s efforts to scale the impact of our real-world applications. We are reshaping expectations in both quantum computing and quantum networking with our accelerated technology roadmap, and I look forward to working closely with Dean to communicate IonQ’s groundbreaking story to our stakeholders.”

“The quantum era is here and will shape technology’s future, and I am delighted to take on this new role at IonQ and work with Niccolo and the leadership team he is building to progress the company’s strategy,” said Acosta. “This is a pivotal moment in the quantum market, and stakeholder engagement will be critical as we advance our vision of driving innovation and building a robust ecosystem for quantum technologies around the world.”

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the leading commercial quantum computing and quantum networking company, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world’s most complex problems. IonQ’s current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners such as Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results.

The company is accelerating its technology roadmap and intends to deliver the world’s most powerful quantum computers with 2 million qubits by 2030 to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. IonQ’s advancements in quantum networking also position the company as a leader in building the quantum internet.

The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek’s 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes’ 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In’s 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including but not limited to the terms “accelerating,” “advancements,” “building,” “continues,” “deepening,” “delivering,” “driving,” “expanding,” “growth,” “intends,” “intent,” “ongoing,” “optimizing,” and other similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the IonQ’s quantum computing capabilities and plans; IonQ’s technology driving commercial quantum advantage in the future; the necessity, effectiveness, and future impacts of IonQ’s offerings available today; and the scalability, fidelity, efficiency, viability, accessibility, effectiveness, importance, reliability, performance, speed, impact, practicality, feasibility, and commercial-readiness of IonQ’s offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: IonQ’s ability to implement its technical roadmap; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; IonQ’s inability to attract and retain key personnel; or IonQ’s ability to deliver, and customers’ ability to generate, value from IonQ’s offerings. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s filings, including but not limited to those described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and reports on Form 10-Q. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

