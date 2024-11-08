CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 13, 2024

UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 18, 2024

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024

A live webcast of these presentations can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at https://ir.ionis.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. Replays will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has five marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiology, and other areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients.

To learn more about Ionis, visit Ionis.com and follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Investor Contact:

D. Wade Walke, Ph.D. – ir@ionis.com – 760-603-2331

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Media Contact:

Hayley Soffer – media@ionis.com – 760-603-4679

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-302297951.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.