Ionis ranked #2 Top Employer by Science magazine, recognizing industry-leading scientific innovation and company culture

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced the company was named as a top employer to work for by Science magazine in its annual Top Employer survey of the biopharmaceutical and related industries. In its first year of eligibility for the award, Ionis was ranked second based on industry-leading innovation, strong alignment of company and employee values, employee loyalty and a culture of respect.

“Our people are our greatest strength at Ionis. We’re thrilled to be featured as the #2 top employer by Science in our first year considered for the list – an accomplishment that reflects both the caliber of our science and the unique spirit of the Ionis culture,” said Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., chief executive officer, Ionis. “Our team is driven, inquisitive and passionate, and their hard work empowers Ionis to make the breakthroughs that transform the lives of people living with serious diseases.”

The Science and Science Careers’ 2025 Top Employers Survey findings were based on approximately 5,500 completed surveys from readers of Science and other survey invitees. Respondents to the web-based survey were asked to rate companies based on 24 characteristics.

“Ionis is one of a kind, and the culture we’ve built over the last three decades is one that inspires us all to be at our best every day,” said Eric Swayze, Ph.D., executive vice president, research, Ionis. “The work we do is challenging, but we are driven by a passion to help patients who are depending on us. This imperative is what focuses us, and together, we deliver bold and groundbreaking science that translates to better medicines – and we have fun doing it. When you love what you do, going to work doesn’t feel like work.”

The complete Science magazine feature and rankings can be found here. To learn more about Ionis, including career opportunities, visit Ionis.com/careers.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis has marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiometabolic and other areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients. To learn more about Ionis, visit Ionis.com and follow us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

