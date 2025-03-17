iOncologi, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Mona Flores and Mr. Paolo Fundarò to Its Board of Directors

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iOncologi, Inc. (www.ioncologi.com), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel immunotherapies for cancer treatment, today announced the appointment of Dr. Mona Flores and Mr. Paolo Fundarò to its Board of Directors. Their combined expertise in AI-driven healthcare innovation, biopharmaceutical leadership, and strategic biotech investment will strengthen iOncologi’s mission to rapidly advance its breakthrough immunotherapy platforms.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Mona Flores and Mr. Paolo Fundarò to our Board of Directors,” said Dr. Edgardo Rodriguez-Lebron, Ph.D., CEO of iOncologi. “Dr. Flores’ leadership in innovative AI-guided healthcare solutions and Mr. Fundarò’s extensive experience in life sciences investment and company building bring invaluable insights as we advance breakthrough immunotherapy technologies in the fight against solid tumor cancers.”

“The future of immuno-oncology lies at the intersection of AI, precision medicine, and breakthrough therapeutics. I am excited to join iOncologi’s Board and contribute to its mission of harnessing advanced AI-driven insights to accelerate the development of transformative cancer therapies that improve patient outcomes,” said Dr. Mona Flores.

“I am thrilled to join the board of this groundbreaking biotech company dedicated to fighting difficult-to-treat cancers. I look forward to working alongside a team committed to advancing innovative solutions that have the potential to make a real difference in patients’ lives,” said Mr. Paolo Fundarò.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Dr. Mona Flores and Mr. Paolo Fundarò to the iOncologi Board,” said Dr. Duane A. Mitchell, Co-founder of iOncologi and Chairman of the Board. “Dr. Flores brings a wealth of leadership and operational experience, world-class expertise in medical AI, and a global perspective on how digital technologies and data science are transforming healthcare delivery and drug development. Importantly, she operates through the lens of a compassionate physician dedicated to improving the lives of patients and their families. iOncologi is fortunate to have her as part of our leadership team, and I look forward to working with Mona as an engaged member of our Board.”

Dr. Mitchell further added, “Paolo Fundarò brings industry-leading experience as a life sciences entrepreneur, biopharma founder, and strategic investor. His extensive expertise and deep global ties within the life sciences sector, particularly in Europe, will be invaluable in steering iOncologi’s development of next-generation immunotherapies.”

The appointment of Dr. Flores and Mr. Fundarò aligns with iOncologi’s commitment to assembling a world-class leadership team to accelerate the development of AI-guided, next-generation transformative immunotherapies for solid tumors.

About Dr. Mona Flores

Dr. Mona Flores is a globally recognized leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital healthcare transformation. Formerly the Global Head of Medical AI at NVIDIA, she brings a unique perspective shaped by her diverse expertise in artificial intelligence, clinical medicine, medical applications, and business. A board-certified cardiac surgeon, Dr. Flores also holds an MBA in Management Information Systems and has experience on Wall Street. Her background in transplant immunology from Stanford University further strengthens her expertise at the intersection of advanced medical research and technology. Dr. Flores’ deep knowledge of AI-driven healthcare solutions and strategic innovation will help guide iOncologi’s approach to developing cutting-edge cancer therapies.

About Mr. Paolo Fundarò

Mr. Paolo Fundarò is a seasoned life sciences investor and executive with extensive experience in biopharmaceutical company leadership and strategic financing. He is currently the Founder and Managing Partner of XGEN Venture, a life sciences-focused VC firm investing in early-stage drug development. He was formerly the CEO of Genextra, where he played a key role in guiding biotechnology and medical device companies through growth and commercialization. His financial and operational expertise will be instrumental in shaping iOncologi’s corporate strategy and expansion efforts.

About iOncologi, Inc.

iOncologi, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company focuses on harnessing the power of the immune system to create next-generation oncology treatments that improve patient outcomes.

