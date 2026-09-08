Invivyd to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) today announced that Marc W. Elia, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and members of company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

Citi’s 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference

Wednesday, September 9, 2026 (Meetings Only)

Location: New York, NY



2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Thursday, September 10, 2026 at 9:45 AM ET (Webcast Link)

Meetings to Follow

Location: New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Fireside Chat: Monday, September 14, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET (Webcast Link)

Meetings Prior to Fireside Chat

Location: New York, NY



Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available via the investor section of Invivyd’s website at investors.invivyd.com and will be archived following each event.

The management team will host investor meetings at the conferences. Investors participating in these events who are interested in meeting with Invivyd management should contact their Citi, Cantor, or H.C. Wainwright representatives.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

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Contacts:

Media Relations

(781) 208-0160

media@invivyd.com

Investor Relations

(781) 208-1747

investors@invivyd.com