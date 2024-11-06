SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Invivyd to Host Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on November 14, 2024

November 6, 2024 
WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, and provide recent business highlights. Invivyd reported preliminary third quarter 2024 results via press release on October 29, 2024.

Listeners can register for the webcast via this link. Analysts wishing to participate in the question-and-answer session should use this link and are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time. A replay of the webcast will be available via the company’s investor relations website approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion.

About Invivyd
Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. The company’s proprietary INVYMAB™ platform approach combines state-of-the-art viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. INVYMAB is designed to facilitate the rapid, serial generation of new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to address evolving viral threats. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for its first mAb in a planned series of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

Contacts:
Media Relations
(781) 208-1747
media@invivyd.com

Investor Relations
(781) 208-1747
investors@invivyd.com

