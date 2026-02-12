SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Invitation to Idorsia’s FY 2025 Financial Reporting webcast and conference call

February 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

Idorsia will publish its Full Year 2025 Financial Reporting on Thursday February 26, at 07:00 CET.

An investor webcast and conference call will be held to discuss the results on the same day.

Date:         Thursday, February 26, 2026

Time:         14:00 CET / 13:00 GMT / 08:00 EST

The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session.

Live Webcast (audio + slides):
The live webcast can be accessed from the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com.

Dial-in procedure for analysts (audio only):
Analysts who would like to ask questions are required to register in advance of the conference using the following link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI7b0c0365d82a453c842b286afe137a3c

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

Attachment


Earnings Events Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Gilead To Stay ‘Proactive And Disciplined’ With Deals But M&A Not Urgent Priority
February 11, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Weight Loss Drama Compounds on Heels of Novo, Lilly Earnings, Plus Gene Therapy News
February 11, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Focus on the path, Businessman running on his own track
Earnings
AstraZeneca Teases ‘Very Competitive’ Weight-Loss Pill—But Stays Mum on Details
February 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac