Press Releases

Inventiva to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 18, 2025 | 
Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), December 17, 2025 Inventiva (Euronext Paris and NASDAQ: IVA) (“Inventiva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), today announced that CEO Andrew Obenshain has been invited to present a corporate overview, and will engage with Inventiva’s leadership team in investor meetings, at the upcoming 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The conference is being held on January 12-15, 2026 at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, California.

Inventiva leadership is also scheduling one-on-one meetings Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

The presentation details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026
Time: 9:00am - 9:40am (PST)
Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, California
Live and replay link : https://inventivapharma.com/investors/investor-presentations/

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). http://www.inventivapharma.com

Contacts

Inventiva

Pascaline Clerc
EVP, Strategy and Corporate Affairs
media@inventivapharma.com
   +1 202 499 8937		ICR Healthcare
Alexis Feinberg
Media Relations
inventivapr@icrhealthcare.com
    +1 203 939 2225

 		ICR Healthcare
Patricia L. Bank
Investor Relations
         patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com  
        +1 415 513 1284

