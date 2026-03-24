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Press Releases

Inventiva Schedules the Publication and Presentation of its 2025 Full-Year Financial Results

March 24, 2026 | 
1 min read

Daix (France), New York (United States), March 23, 2026 Inventiva (Euronext Paris and NASDAQ: IVA) (“Inventiva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), today announced that it will release its 2025 full-year financial results on Monday, March 30, 2026, after market close in the United States.

Inventiva’s management will hold a conference call in English, followed by a Q&A session, on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 8:00 am (New York), 2:00 pm (Paris).

Participants wishing to join the conference call by phone and ask questions must register in advance here. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in details by email.

The live webcast may be accessed at the Investors Presentations section of the Inventiva website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after the event on the Company’s website.

About Inventiva 

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). http://www.inventivapharma.com

Contacts

Investor Relations
David Nikodem: IR@inventivapharma.com
Patricia L. Bank: patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com		Media Relations
Pascaline Clerc: media@inventivapharma.com
Alexis Feinberg: inventivapr@icrhealthcare.com

Attachment


Earnings Pipeline Data MASH
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