Invenra Welcomes Dr. Alan J. Korman to Its Scientific Advisory Board

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invenra, a biotechnology company specializing in next-generation multispecific antibody discovery and development, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Alan J. Korman, PhD, FAIO, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Korman brings a wealth of experience in immuno-oncology, having played a pivotal role in the development of groundbreaking cancer immunotherapies.

Dr. Korman is currently CSO and a member of the Board of Directors of Bluesphere Bio, a clinical stage biotech company in Pittsburgh, PA. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Human Immunology at Vir Biotechnology. Prior to that, he served as Vice President for Immuno-Oncology Discovery at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), where he led the development of biologics for tumor immunotherapy. During his tenure at BMS and Medarex, Dr. Korman contributed to the development of three approved oncology drugs: ipilimumab (anti-CTLA-4), nivolumab (anti-PD-1), and relatlimab (anti-LAG-3), as well as their combination, pioneering the use of immune checkpoint blockade in cancer therapy.

Dr. Korman earned his PhD in Cellular and Developmental Biology from Harvard University and was a Whitehead Fellow at the Whitehead Institute at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He also served as a staff scientist at the Institut Pasteur before transitioning to the biotechnology sector. In addition to his new role on Invenra’s SAB, Dr. Korman is also the founder of Spice Biotechnologies, a company focused on developing next-generation checkpoint therapeutics.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Korman to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Roland Green, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Invenra. "His extensive experience in developing transformative immunotherapies aligns perfectly with Invenra's mission to collaborate with and support biotech and pharmaceutical companies of all sizes globally. We look forward to his valuable insights and contributions as we continue to empower our partners to advance innovative therapeutics."

Dr. Korman joins SAB members Dr. Paul Sondel and Dr. Jonathan Davis, whose knowledge and guidance have supported Invenra’s research and development.

Dr. Paul Sondel, MD, PhD, is the Reed and Carolee Walker Professor in Pediatric Oncology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. With a distinguished career in cancer immunotherapy, Dr. Sondel has led lab, translational, and clinical research within the UW Carbone Cancer Center. His work has significantly advanced the understanding and application of immunotherapeutic strategies, including the development of FDA-approved treatments for high-risk neuroblastoma.

Dr. Jonathan Davis, PhD, brings over 20 years of experience in the life sciences industry, focusing on protein and antibody engineering, as well as bispecific and multispecific antibody platform development. Prior to joining the Invenra SAB, Dr. Davis was Vice President of Innovation and Strategy for Invenra where he focused on optimization of the B-Body Platform, the development of antibody libraries, and refinements to screening methodology and throughput. Prior to Invenra, he was a Principal Scientist at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he contributed to biologic drug design, including the development of a trispecific HIV biotherapeutic. Prior to that, he worked at EMD Serono, where he developed a variety of novel biologic drug platforms.

"The collective expertise of Drs. Korman, Sondel, and Davis positions Invenra as a key collaborator and service provider, driving the discovery and development of multispecific antibody-based therapeutics in partnership with biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide," added Dr. Green. "Their combined knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue to support our partners in bringing novel treatments to patients in need."

For more information about Invenra and its Scientific Advisory Board, please visit invenra.com.

About Invenra

Invenra Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in next-generation multispecific antibody discovery and development. Its proprietary B-Body® platform enables the rapid generation of highly developable bispecifics and now supports both Rapid Bispecific Discovery Services—delivering lead panels in as little as four months—and B-Body Express™, which quickly produces high-quality bispecifics from partner-provided sequences. Invenra’s newly launched T-Body™ platform expands these capabilities for efficient expression, correct chain pairing, and robust assembly of trispecific constructs. Invenra partners globally with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to accelerate therapeutic antibody programs from discovery through preclinical development.

