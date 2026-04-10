IntraNerve Neuroscience Earns ABRET Recognition for IONM Training Program, Strengthening the Future of Surgical Neurophysiology

IONM Concepts and Practice program recognized for advancing rigorous, real-world education in a rapidly growing field

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntraNerve Neuroscience (INN) today announced that its Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring (IONM) Concepts and Practice program has been awarded recognition by the American Board of Registration of Electroencephalographic and Evoked Potential Technologists (ABRET), marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to advancing education and clinical excellence.

A formal ABRET recognition reflects a deeper alignment with the standards that define quality, consistency, and accountability in a field where precision directly impacts patient outcomes. As demand for IONM services continues to grow alongside the complexity of modern surgery, the need for highly trained, clinically grounded technologists has never been more urgent.

"For nearly two decades, we have trained IONM technologists with a clear commitment to the pursuit of the highest standards," said Ryan Rosenhahn, CEO of INN. "ABRET accreditation affirms that commitment, recognizing the rigor of our program development and formally acknowledging the quality and integrity of our training."

INN's ABRET-recognized program provides a structured and comprehensive pathway for individuals pursuing certification through CNIM Pathway IV, combining foundational knowledge with practical application. Participants are trained not only in the technical aspects of neuromonitoring, but also in the critical thinking and situational awareness required in high-stakes surgical environments.

Graduates and participants benefit from:

A curriculum aligned with ABRET standards for CNIM certification eligibility (Pathway IV)

In-depth training across IONM modalities, techniques, and clinical best practices

Preparation for high-impact roles supporting surgical teams in real time

Access to the expertise and mentorship of a national provider with more than 15 years of experience in neurophysiologic monitoring

What distinguishes the program is its emphasis on bridging education with practice. Grounded in INN's extensive clinical operations, the training reflects the realities of modern neuromonitoring where technologists must synthesize complex data, communicate effectively with surgical teams, and respond with clarity under pressure.

"Education has been a core value at IntraNerve since day one," said Darek Stanfield, Director of Education, "Our technology-enabled, mentor-driven program allows us to train the next generation of IONM professionals nationwide while upholding a gold standard of excellence."

As healthcare systems continue to prioritize patient safety and surgical outcomes, programs that can reliably prepare skilled IONM professionals play an increasingly vital role. Through this recognition, IntraNerve Neuroscience reinforces its position not only as a service provider, but as a contributor to the long-term strength and integrity of the field.

About IntraNerve Neuroscience

IntraNerve Neuroscience (INN) is a privately owned, Joint Commission-accredited provider of Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring (IONM), Neurotelemetry/Continuous EEG (cEEG), and remote physician oversight services. Established in 2006 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, INN supports 150+ healthcare facilities and 300+ surgeons nationwide with 24/7 coverage. The company is committed to the highest standards of patient safety, ethical practices, and clinical excellence, free of any practicing physician ownership or remuneration arrangements. Through its IONM Concepts and Practice program and ongoing education initiatives, INN invests in developing skilled professionals who advance the field of neuroscience services.

For more information, visit www.intranerve.com.

Media Contact:



Olimpia Grantham



IntraNerve Neuroscience Marketing Manager



ograntham@intranerve.com

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SOURCE IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings, LLC