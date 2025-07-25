InterVenn Receives AMA PLA Code for Non-Invasive Ovarian Cancer Diagnostic

First women’s health test marks a new chapter for InterVenn, providing access to non-invasive testing that differentiates between cancerous and benign pelvic masses for improved treatment planning

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--InterVenn Biosciences, a precision diagnostics company advancing liquid biopsy with glycoproteomics, today announced that its flagship test, GlycoKnow™ Ovarian, has received a Proprietary Laboratory Analysis (PLA) code from the American Medical Association (AMA). GlycoKnow Ovarian is a blood-based liquid biopsy diagnostic that helps distinguish ovarian cancer from benign pelvic masses, enabling women to receive the most appropriate care as quickly as possible. The test will be commercially available this fall, aligned with the coding effective date of October 1, 2025.

This marks InterVenn’s first commercial test in the women’s health space. The PLA code for GlycoKnow Ovarian represents a critical milestone, establishing a clear pathway for billing and potential insurance reimbursement, and signaling the test’s readiness for broader clinical integration.

“The PLA code for GlycoKnow Ovarian marks a significant milestone, making this proprietary, advanced diagnostic more readily available to the women who need it most. By providing a clear and standardized way for healthcare providers to have access to the test, we're accelerating its integration into routine clinical care across the U.S. healthcare system, ultimately enhancing patient access to this critical innovation,” said Andrew Quong, CEO of InterVenn. “GlycoKnow Ovarian provides a more precise, non-invasive triage tool to help clinicians make better-informed decisions when a pelvic mass is discovered, ultimately improving the diagnostic pathway for women.”

Ovarian cancer testing remains a critical unmet need, with many women still undergoing unnecessary procedures that affect their entire patient journey and quality of life. InterVenn’s non-invasive, blood-based test leverages advances in AI and glycoproteomics to give physicians a clearer picture of a patient’s health and help plan optimal care.

“The vast majority — up to 80% — of pelvic masses are benign, so it’s crucial for us to know which women are likely to have ovarian cancer and which are not,” said David Crotzer, M.D., gynecologic oncologist at Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center and Clinical Assistant Professor at Creighton University. “Having this non-invasive test more readily available and accessible gives us greater confidence when making care plan decisions. It will also help ensure that women with cancer get the care they need right away, while those with benign masses can avoid unnecessary surgeries and treatments. It’s a real step forward for patients, providers, and the entire medical system.”

For more information on GlycoKnow Ovarian, or to inquire about participating in InterVenn’s early access program for this ovarian cancer test, please visit www.intervenn.com

About InterVenn Biosciences

InterVenn Biosciences decodes the human glycoproteome as a rich source of biological insight to advance personalized, predictive, and preventative care. InterVenn has pioneered a proprietary technology platform, GlycoVision™, to tap into this layer of biology through AI and ML at a clinically meaningful scale. InterVenn has become a key partner to patients, physicians, researchers, and biopharma organizations navigating the frontier of glycoproteins and their relevance in human health and disease. InterVenn’s glycoproteomic insights help inform decisions about disease detection, treatment strategies, and research priorities. For more information about InterVenn, visit www.intervenn.com.

