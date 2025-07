International Myeloma Society Accepts Telo Genomics’ MRD Abstract for Presentation at Its 2025 Meeting

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) -theora leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests for human disease through the analysis of telomeres, today announced that the International Myeloma Society ("IMS") has accepted Telo Genomics' abstract submission for a poster presentation on minimal residual disease ("MRD") during the upcoming 22nd International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting in Toronto, Canada.The new abstract titled, "" will be presented at the meeting by Dr. Yulia Shifrin, Laboratory Director of Telo Genomics and published in. The abstract entails a technical methodology of MRD assessment based on TeloView profiling. Details of the abstract will be provided after the poster session.TeloView MM-MRD's proprietary approach of counting and profiling individual MRD cells has the potential to provide actionable information on risk of relapse to clinicians.The International Myeloma Society (IMS) is a global professional organization dedicated to advancing the science and treatment of multiple myeloma. Its upcoming 22nd Annual Meeting, will take place from September 17-20, 2025. IMS meetings are widely considered as a defining annual forum in the myeloma field."We are excited to share the next clinical application of our 3D telomere application for MRD for multiple myeloma at IMS," said Dr. Sabine Mai, Telo's Co-Founder. "The acceptance is a result of our commitment to develop a clinical offering and a novel approach of liquid biopsy MRD."The Company announces that, further to its news release dated February 27, 2025, the Company has issued an aggregate of 411,539 common shares ("Shares") to Trusted Health Advisors LLC ("THA"), to compensate THA for its provision of services related to the partnering and commercialization of Telo's diagnostic technologies from January to July 1, 2025. Pursuant to the agreement between THA and the Company, 214,605 Shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.12 per Share, and 196,934 Shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.125 per Share, for total consideration of approximately $50,369, or US$36,000. All Shares are subject to a four-month hold period expiring November 11, 2025, in accordance with applicable securities law and TSX-V policies. In addition, the Shares issued at $0.12 per Share are subject to a voluntary resale restriction expiring March 31, 2026, and the Shares issued at $0.125 per Share are subject to a voluntary resale restriction expiring June 30, 2026.Minimal Residual Disease ("MRD") is defined as the small number of cancer cells that remain in the body after treatment, stratifying MRD cells, between being in remission or active, provides important actionable information for clinicians. Also, the FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted unanimously in April 2024 to accept MRD as a clinical endpoint for accelerated approval of new multiple myeloma therapies, paving the way for faster drug approvals in multiple myeloma.MRD testing is emerging as an important tool in assessing treatment response and guiding therapeutic decisions in oncology. With advancements in drug development technologies, and a growing emphasis on personalized healthcare, the MRD testing industry is expected to exhibit substantial global expansion in the coming years. The MRD global testing market size is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2032 (Globe Newswire - August 14, 2023).Multiple myeloma is a challenging and potentially deadly blood cancer that involves plasma cells, a type of blood cell that helps to fight infection. It is the second most common blood cancer with an incidence of 35,000 new cases every year in the US, and ~180,000 patients receiving treatment at any given time. The introduction of next-generation therapies (including targeted treatments) has increased the median survival rate to over 5 years, but MM is still considered incurable. Two asymptomatic precursors, Monoclonal Gammopathy of Unknown Significance ("MGUS") and SMM generally precede the progression to classic symptomatic MM. While MGUS carries a steady risk of progression of 1% per year, SMM is more heterogenous with nearly 40% of patients progressing in the first 5 years, 15% in the next 5 years, reaching the same low risk as MGUS after 10 years. To date, identifying patients who will more rapidly progress to MM remains an important clinical need. MM treatment includes various combinations of drugs with a cost as high as $150,000 per year per patient. As most patients will develop resistance to treatment and relapse within a median of 2 years, identifying them proactively remains another important clinical need. Notably, the total addressable market for both MM assays is over 750,000 tests per year in the US.Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. 