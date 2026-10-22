Interim Report January - September 2026

XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)

Third quarter 2026 (Jul-Sep)

Net sales amounted to SEK 252.6 million (189.1), corresponding to a growth of 34 percent in SEK.

Organic growth was 32 percent in local currencies. Excluding revenue from heart trials, the organic growth was 33 percent.

Thoracic sales increased by 51 percent in local currencies and by 52 percent excluding revenue from heart trials.

Abdominal sales increased by 12 percent in local currencies.

Services sales decreased by -28 percent in local currencies.

Total gross margin was 70 percent (75).

Operating income (EBIT) amounted to SEK 28.0 million (17.9).

Operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 52.0 million (35.9), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 21 percent (19).

Net profit amounted to SEK 44.6 million (4.3), impacted by exchange rate differences in cash and cash equivalents of SEK 7.1 million (0.7).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.42 (0.14).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 53.0 million (20.6), primarily impacted by an increase in sales.• Total cash flow amounted to SEK 1.2 million (-43.8), impacted by investments in R&D projects of SEK -37.1 million (primarily related to regulatory processes for heart).

Significant events in the quarter

XVIVO receives CE certificates for XVIVO Heart Assist Transport System

XVIVO granted additional patient enrollment in the US PRESERVE CAP study for XVIVO Heart Assist Transport

XVIVO announces FDA receipt of PMA application for the XVIVO Heart Assist Transport System

The period 2026 (Jan-Sep)

Net sales amounted to SEK 732.5 million (586.0), corresponding to a growth of 25 percent in SEK.

Organic growth was 30 percent in local currencies. Excluding revenue from heart trials, the organic growth was 28 percent in local currencies.

Thoracic sales increased by 43 percent in local currencies and by 39 percent excluding revenue from heart trials.

Abdominal sales increased by 21 percent in local currencies.

Services sales decreased by -21 percent in local currencies.

Total gross margin was 71 percent (74).

Operating income (EBIT) amounted to SEK 84.9 million (51.6).

Operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 148.0 million (102.5), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 20 percent (17).

Net profit amounted to SEK 97.2 million (-6.5), impacted by exchange rate differences in cash and cash equivalents of SEK 19.2 million (-32.6).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.09 (-0.21).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 181.8 million (14.1), primarily impacted by an increase in sales.

Total cash flow amounted to SEK 1.9 million (-103.0), impacted by investments in R&D projects of SEK -131.7 million (primarily related to regulatory processes for heart).

Significant events in the period

Management change at XVIVO - CFO transitions to new role

Preliminary one-year follow-up data from the US PRESERVE heart preservation trial was presented at ISHLT. The trial met its pre-specified primary endpoints; overall success rate at 30 days and one-year patient survival.

Results from first clinical trial using hypothermic oxygenated perfusion (HOPE) in direct procurement DCD heart transplantation was presented at ISHLT. The trial met its pre-specified primary endpoints on one-year patient survival.

One-year follow-up results from XVIVO's European multicenter heart trial published in the European Heart Journal

Regulatory derogation and reimbursement in France enable life-saving use of XVIVO's heart technology

CEO-comment

"The third quarter continued with good momentum, reflecting growing adoption of XVIVO's technologies. We delivered strong organic growth, improved profitability and positive cash flow, while advancing key regulatory and commercial priorities. I am very proud that XVIVO achieved a major milestone during the quarter with the obtained CE marking of XVIVO Heart Assist Transport, making our innovative heart preservation technology commercially available across Europe. With important launches and market opportunities ahead, we remain focused on strong execution through year-end and on building the foundation for 2027 and 2028. It will be two important years for XVIVO as we continue building the company toward our ambition to become the preferred partner throughout the transplant process." - Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com

Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

Conference Call

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO and Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, will present the report in a conference call today at 2.00 PM CET / 8.00 AM EST. For registration to the conference call, see information in previous press release: https://investor.xvivogroup.com/pressreleases/conference-call-on-interim-report-july-september-2026

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

This information is information that XVIVO Perfusion AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 07:30 CEST.

Attachments

XVIVO Interim Report Jul Sep 2026

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire