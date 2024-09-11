Intelligent Bio Solutions to Participate in the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on September 18-19, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a leader in non-invasive drug testing technology, today announced that its management team will participate in the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference being held on September 18-19, 2024.



Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Registration/Webcast Link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7jmynN8bTrqwS7q4Aupv7w

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the INBS management team, please contact your Sidoti representative or email KCSA Strategic Communications at INBS@ksca.com.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering innovative, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. Additionally, the Company’s biosensor platform has the potential to test for various indications, ranging from immunological conditions to communicable diseases. The Company’s current customer segments include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

