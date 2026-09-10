Intelligent Bio Solutions to Host Virtual Fireside Chat on September 24th at 4:30 p.m. ET

Management to discuss FDA 510(k) submission, clinical data, and commercial progress outside the U.S.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that it will host a virtual fireside chat on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The moderated discussion will feature Harry Simeonidis, President and CEO, and Peter Passaris, Vice President of Product Development. Topics will include the Company’s FDA 510(k) submission for its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, the supporting clinical data, the FDA review process, and the Company’s commercial progress outside the United States.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, September 24, 2026

Thursday, September 24, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Format: Virtual fireside chat, followed by a live Q&A session

Virtual fireside chat, followed by a live Q&A session Webcast Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vWXs5KeQSYCxSxhmR5_bVQ

A live webcast of the event will be available through the registration link above. A replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website following the event.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company’s current customer segments outside the U.S. include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, mining, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

For more information, visit: https://ibs.inc/

Company Contact

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

info@ibs.inc

Investor & Media Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

PH: (212) 896-1254

INBS@kcsa.com