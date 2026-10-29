Intellia Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Lonvoguran Ziclumeran (Lonvo-z) Investor Event and Seven Presentations at ACAAI 2026

Oral presentations to include four-year follow-up data from patients who received a one-time 50 milligram (mg) dose of lonvo-z; insights on new hereditary angioedema (HAE) treatment goals

Poster presentations to include patient perspective about life after lonvo-z treatment

Intellia to host investor webcast on Thursday, November 12 at 10 a.m. ET



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies, today announced two oral presentations and five poster presentations at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place November 12-16 in Phoenix, Arizona. Intellia also announced that it will host an investor webcast on Thursday, November 12, at 8 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. ET to share highlights from the presentations, provide perspectives from HAE key opinion leaders and discuss the company’s preparations for a planned commercial launch of lonvo-z in HAE.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Four-Year Durability/Safety of Lonvoguran Ziclumeran (Lonvo-z) 50 mg in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema

Session: Distinguished Industry and Late-Breaking Oral Abstracts – Session 2

Date and Time: Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 4:43 – 4:53 p.m. MT

Presenter: Danny Cohn, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Department of Vascular Medicine, University of Amsterdam; Phase 1/2 and HAELO principal investigator

Four-Year Durability/Safety of Lonvoguran Ziclumeran (Lonvo-z) 50 mg in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema Distinguished Industry and Late-Breaking Oral Abstracts – Session 2 Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 4:43 – 4:53 p.m. MT Danny Cohn, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Department of Vascular Medicine, University of Amsterdam; Phase 1/2 and HAELO principal investigator Title: Attack-Free and Long-Term Prophylaxis-Free Status Following Treatment with Lonvoguran Ziclumeran in Hereditary Angioedema

Session: Distinguished Industry and Late-Breaking Oral Abstracts – Session 2

Date and Time: Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 4:53 – 5:03 p.m. MT

Presenter: Emel Aygören-Pürsün, M.D., Department for Children and Adolescents, Angioedema Centre, University Hospital Frankfurt, Goethe University; Phase 1/2 and HAELO principal investigator

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Lonvoguran Ziclumeran Demonstrated Consistent Benefit in All Hereditary Angioedema Patient Subgroups in Ph3 HAELO Study

Poster Session: Monitor 17

Date and Time: Friday, November 13, 2026, from 3:05 – 3:20 p.m. MT

Presenter: Marc Riedl, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Clinical Director of the U.S. Hereditary Angioedema Association (HAEA) Angioedema Center, University of California San Diego; HAELO principal investigator

Lonvoguran Ziclumeran Demonstrated Consistent Benefit in All Hereditary Angioedema Patient Subgroups in Ph3 HAELO Study Monitor 17 Friday, November 13, 2026, from 3:05 – 3:20 p.m. MT Marc Riedl, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Clinical Director of the U.S. Hereditary Angioedema Association (HAEA) Angioedema Center, University of California San Diego; HAELO principal investigator Title: Lived Experiences of Patients Treated with Lonvoguran Ziclumeran, a One-Time CRISPR Treatment for Hereditary Angioedema

Poster Session: Monitor 17

Date and Time: Friday, November 13, 2026, from 3:20 – 3:35 p.m. MT

Presenter: Padmalal Gurugama, MBBS, M.S., M.D., MRCP, FRCPath, Consultant, Clinical Immunology and Allergy, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; Phase 1/2 and HAELO principal investigator

Lived Experiences of Patients Treated with Lonvoguran Ziclumeran, a One-Time CRISPR Treatment for Hereditary Angioedema Monitor 17 Friday, November 13, 2026, from 3:20 – 3:35 p.m. MT Padmalal Gurugama, MBBS, M.S., M.D., MRCP, FRCPath, Consultant, Clinical Immunology and Allergy, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; Phase 1/2 and HAELO principal investigator Title: Long-Term Prophylaxis for Hereditary Angioedema: Treatment Use, Patterns, and Gaps in a U.S. Claims Database

Poster Session: Monitor 18

Date and Time: Friday, November 13, 2026, from 4:05 – 4:20 p.m. MT

Presenter: Raffi Tachdjian, M.D., M.P.H., Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, David Geffen School of Medicine, University of Los Angeles; HAELO principal investigator

Long-Term Prophylaxis for Hereditary Angioedema: Treatment Use, Patterns, and Gaps in a U.S. Claims Database Monitor 18 Friday, November 13, 2026, from 4:05 – 4:20 p.m. MT Raffi Tachdjian, M.D., M.P.H., Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, David Geffen School of Medicine, University of Los Angeles; HAELO principal investigator Title: A One-Time Treatment of Lonvoguran Ziclumeran Improves Quality of Life in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema

Poster Session: Monitor 17

Date and Time: Friday, November 13, 2026, from 4:35 – 4:50 p.m. MT

Presenter: William Lumry, M.D., Clinical Professor of Internal Medicine, Allergy and Immunology Division, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Medical Director, AARA Research Center; HAELO principal investigator

A One-Time Treatment of Lonvoguran Ziclumeran Improves Quality of Life in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema Monitor 17 Friday, November 13, 2026, from 4:35 – 4:50 p.m. MT William Lumry, M.D., Clinical Professor of Internal Medicine, Allergy and Immunology Division, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Medical Director, AARA Research Center; HAELO principal investigator Title: Integrated Analysis of Lonvoguran Ziclumeran Phase 1/2/3 Studies in Hereditary Angioedema: Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability

Poster Session: Monitor 16

Date and Time: Friday, November 13, 2026, from 5:35 – 5:50 p.m. MT

Presenter: Aleena Banerji, M.D., Professor at Harvard Medical School, Director of Clinical Care, Center for Drug and Vaccine Allergy at Massachusetts General Hospital; HAELO principal investigator



The presentations will be made available on the Scientific Publications & Presentations page of www.intelliatx.com at the start of each respective session.



Intellia Therapeutics Investor Webcast

Intellia will host a live webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 8 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. ET to review data from the ACAAI presentations, share perspectives from key opinion leaders and discuss the company’s preparations for a planned commercial launch of lonvo-z in HAE. To join the webcast, visit the Events page of the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.intelliatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Intellia’s website for approximately 90 days following the call.

About Lonvo-z

Based on Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR/Cas9 technology, lonvo-z has the potential to become the first one-time treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE). Lonvo-z is an in vivo CRISPR gene editing candidate that is intended to permanently lower kallikrein by inactivating the kallikrein B1 (KLKB1) gene with a single dose that is administered in an outpatient setting. Lonvo-z has received five notable regulatory designations: Orphan Drug and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Innovation Passport by the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Priority Medicines (PRIME) Designation by the European Medicines Agency, as well as Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the European Commission. In September 2026, the FDA accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for lonvo-z and granted Priority Review with a PDUFA target action date of March 10, 2027.

About Hereditary Angioedema

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare, genetic disease characterized by severe, recurring and unpredictable inflammatory attacks in various organs and tissues of the body, which can be painful, debilitating and life-threatening. It is estimated that one in 50,000 people are affected by HAE. There are preventative and on-demand treatment options to help manage the condition, including long- and short-term prophylaxis used to prevent swelling attacks. Current treatment options often include lifelong therapies, which may require chronic intravenous (IV) or subcutaneous (SC) administration as often as twice per week or daily oral administration to ensure constant pathway suppression for disease control. Despite chronic administration, breakthrough attacks still occur. Kallikrein inhibition is a clinically validated strategy for the preventive treatment of HAE attacks.



About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA) is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies. The company’s mission is to transform the lives of people with severe diseases by developing and commercializing potentially curative treatments. With deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, Intellia aims to reset the standard for medicine by durably treating the root causes of disease. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Intellia” or the “Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Intellia’s beliefs and expectations concerning: the success and advancement of its program for lonvoguran ziclumeran (“lonvo-z”) for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (“HAE”), including its expectations regarding review and approval of its biologics license application (“BLA”) for lonvo-z, such as the timing of such review and approval based on the Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") target action date of March 10, 2027 for the BLA; its belief that lonvo-z could permanently lower kallikrein by inactivating the kallikrein B1 (KLKB1) gene with a single dose that is administered in an outpatient setting; and its expectations regarding its preparations for and the potential success of the commercial launch of lonvo-z, if approved.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the conduct of clinical studies and other development and commercialization requirements for its product candidates, including lonvo-z, including risks related to the review and approval of the BLA for lonvo-z and the ability to develop and successfully commercialize lonvo-z or any of Intellia’s product candidates; risks related to Intellia’s ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property position; risks related to Intellia’s relationship with third parties, including its contract manufacturers, collaborators, licensors and licensees; risks related to the ability of its licensors to protect and maintain their intellectual property position; risks related to the results of preclinical studies or clinical studies not being predictive of future results in connection with future studies; the risk that clinical study results will not be positive; and risks related to the potential delay of planned clinical trials due to regulatory feedback or other developments. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Intellia’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Intellia’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Intellia’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Intellia undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Investor Contact:

Jason Fredette

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

jason.fredette@intelliatx.com

Media Contact:

Mike Tattory

Vice President

LifeSci Communications

mtattory@lifescicomms.com