Integrated DNA Technologies Expands into Clinical Diagnostics with First In Vitro Diagnostic

Milestone marks first of multiple planned diagnostic product launches on NGS roadmap

Powered by the Archer platform technology, IDT empowers molecular pathology laboratories with first in vitro diagnostic

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IVD--Global genomics leader Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) today announced the launch of Archer FUSIONPlex™-HT Dx and VARIANTPlex™-HT Dx in vitro diagnostic (IVD) offerings. This milestone marks IDT’s strategic entry into the next generation sequencing (NGS) IVD market, reinforcing its commitment to quality, regulatory compliance, and clinical impact. By introducing IVD-grade solutions in the US and select European countries, IDT is filling a market gap for standardized workflows in oncology diagnostics.

“At IDT, we believe that precision diagnostics should be as reliable as they are innovative,” said Ajay Gannerkote, president, IDT. “This launch reflects our commitment to supporting clinical labs with trusted solutions that combine innovative technology, ease-of-use, and regulatory assurance, so clinicians can focus on their mission-critical work to find the right answers across the expanding biomarker landscape.”

Accelerating precision medicine from discovery to diagnostics

The launch of Archer IVD assay solutions signals a leap forward in access to innovative IDT technologies that accelerate the path toward accurate, actionable insight for diagnostic labs. VARIANTPlex-HT Dx and FUSIONPlex-HT Dx are built on IDT’s proprietary Anchored Multiplex PCR (AMP™) chemistry for targeted DNA- and RNA-sequencing with ease of use and lab efficiency front of mind. Each kit includes color-coded, technician- and robot-friendly reagents, adapters, and magnetic cleanup beads. In addition, the workflow steps can run in parallel, enabling efficient, simple library preparation.

IDT’s transformation in NGS

IDT is sharpening its NGS strategy by expanding its capabilities through IVD in direct response to growing market demand in the clinical space. By expanding product offerings and introducing IVD-grade reagents, IDT is addressing a critical need among molecular pathology labs for workflows that ensure accuracy, consistency, and a seamless transition from discovery to diagnostics. With evolving regulatory requirements in the US and Europe, this new product introduction creates critical continuity to support labs as they navigate increasing complex biomarker landscapes with high confidence in both routine and high-stakes clinical settings.

IDT will continue to expand on its Archer IVD solutions portfolio with future planned launches based on the foundational, easy-to-use anchored multiplex-PCR technology with the ultimate goal of open access to the full range of Archer NGS assay capabilities including novel fusion and complex variant detection for challenging sample types.

For more information, and to order Archer IVD products, visit www.idtdna.com/ArcherIVD.

About IDT

Building from a strong foundation of innovation, expertise, and reliability, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has evolved from an oligo manufacturer to a leading genomics provider. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with scientific and global health partners to enable genomics breakthroughs at scale. Our vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances reflects our ongoing commitment to a healthier, brighter future for all.

IDT is proud to be part of Danaher, a global science and technology leader. Visit www.Danaher.com to learn more about Danaher, a leading life sciences and diagnostics innovator committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health.

For more information about IDT, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Instagram and Bluesky.

Disclaimer: For in vitro diagnostic use. Product may not be available in all countries.

Media Contacts: Integrated DNA Technologies

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