Integrated DNA Technologies Defines the Next Era of DNA Synthesis: Full-Spectrum Capabilities for Speed, Complexity and Scale

Announcing expansion of capabilities to provide customers with a broader range of DNA synthesis solutions, allowing IDT to complement and extend its market position in minimum residual disease (MRD) and multi-cancer early detection (MCED) research to support high-diversity assays

Builds on nearly 40 years of synthesis experience to give customers rapid turnaround of high-diversity oligonucleotides and a more flexible path to dependable scale-up

Establishes pilot lab at IDT’s Innovation Nexus in Sunnyvale as a launchpad for faster development, optimization and deployment of next-generation customer solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CancerResearch--Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a Danaher company and global leader in genomics, today announced it is expanding its DNA synthesis capabilities to support customer needs across yield, complexity, and scale, from rapid production of high-diversity designs in early development, to dependable manufacturing for larger, longer-term programs. The expanded offering will enable IDT to produce low yield, high-diversity oligonucleotides with speed and scale, extending its extensive capabilities in high-yield, high-fidelity oligonucleotide production. Together, these capabilities strengthen IDT’s broad synthesis foundation, equipping customers with a full spectrum of DNA synthesis offerings to move faster, select the right solution as requirements evolve, and scale with the quality, consistency, and reliability their programs require.

“Customers are navigating complex genomic programs that require speed, flexibility, and confidence at every stage of development,” said Jennifer Meade, president of Integrated DNA Technologies. “They need solutions that can evolve alongside their requirements without compromising quality, performance or supply continuity. IDT is building that full spectrum of capabilities—and the connected system customers need to turn ambitious scientific ideas into lasting impact—with the speed, quality, scalability and partnership needed to accelerate innovation and support program evolution over time.”

The right synthesis capability at every stage

Genomics programs are facing greater demands for speed, sensitivity, reproducibility, scalability, and supply continuity. IDT’s full-spectrum synthesis solutions support that progression with unmatched connectivity combining scientific expertise, manufacturing strength, and workflow capabilities to help customers solve development challenges with greater confidence.

The expansion reflects IDT’s deep commitment to precision oncology, building on its longstanding support of innovators advancing MRD and MCED programs. It also strengthens IDT’s growing global innovation ecosystem and existing portfolio, deepening its ability to serve customers in key growth markets worldwide. An initial rollout of new offerings will follow as a result of this expansion, providing customers with faster access to flexible, cost-efficient solutions for a broader range of genomics applications. Product-specific availability and expanded portfolio offerings will be announced as they are launched.

Advancing IDT’s long-term growth strategy

This milestone builds on IDT’s continued investments in manufacturing capacity and portfolio innovation, marking the next chapter in the company’s evolution. IDT’s pilot lab at its Innovation Nexus in Sunnyvale, Calif. will enhance IDT’s innovation velocity, helping translate emerging scientific advances into customer-ready solutions more rapidly, and enabling them to move from development to deployment with greater speed and confidence. Combined with IDT’s more than threefold synthesis capacity expansion in Coralville, Iowa earlier this year, the pilot lab demonstrates the company’s continued investments in the infrastructure required to support customers from early development through scale.

“Our customers’ programs cannot compromise on speed, complexity, quality, or scale,” added Meade. “IDT is creating a broader capability set, and a full-spectrum synthesis offering, to address scientific and operational requirements customers need to move with greater speed, confidence and continuity as they scale, and flexibility to leverage the right solution at every stage.”

About IDT

Building from a strong foundation of innovation, expertise, and reliability, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a Danaher company, has evolved from an oligo manufacturer to a leading genomics solutions provider. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with scientific and global health partners to enable genomics breakthroughs at scale. Our vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances reflects our ongoing commitment to a healthier, brighter future for all.

For more information about IDT, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Instagram and Bluesky.

Disclaimer: Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) offers both Research Use Only (RUO) and In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) products; RUO products are intended for research use only and are not for use in diagnostic or therapeutic procedures. IVD products are intended for diagnostic applications as specified in product documentation. References to clinical, diagnostic, or therapeutic impact pertain only to products with appropriate regulatory clearance. Purchasers are responsible for ensuring appropriate use and compliance with applicable regulations. For further information about product classifications and intended uses, please contact our regulatory affairs team or refer to product documentation.

About Danaher​

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

Media Contacts:

Integrated DNA Technologies

Kristina Sarenas

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