Integrated DNA Technologies Announces End-to-End Oncology Research Workflows Optimized on Illumina Software for Faster Insights

Integrated, push-button oncology research workflows give customers a simplified path from library prep through DRAGEN™-powered secondary analysis

DRAGEN™ pipelines optimized for IDT custom hybrid capture panels enable accurate, efficient, variant detection

The DRAGEN Somatic for IDT Custom Panels feature a new, low-quality FFPE mode to analyze challenging samples

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ArcherAnalysis--Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a Danaher company and global leader in genomics, today announced a strategic collaboration with Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) to enable a DRAGEN™ secondary analysis pipeline for IDT xGen™ FFPE and cfDNA next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation with custom panels, delivering an integrated, end-to-end solution for somatic oncology research. By connecting IDT’s library prep with Illumina’s DRAGEN secondary analysis platform, researchers can reduce downstream burden and accelerate the path from sequencing to insight with greater speed and consistency.

IDT’s xGen FFPE and cfDNA workflows already support hundreds of thousands of samples annually, and this collaboration is designed to reduce the NGS analysis burden by streamlining the journey from sample to insights for oncology researchers. The DRAGEN Somatic for IDT Custom Panels was designed for use with IDT library prep workflows and optimized for challenging FFPE samples with a new, low-quality FFPE mode. This integrated workflow ensures that researchers can collect more reliable insights from degraded oncology research samples.

“This is a step toward reshaping how genomic data is generated, analyzed, and used in research,” said Konstantin Fiedler, Vice President and General Manager, Gene Reading at IDT. “We’re building toward a future where more workflows are fully connected, highly performant, and built for real-world samples. Our collaboration with Illumina is a milestone as we continue to expand into new applications and deliver more analytics-enabled solutions for the broader NGS market.”

Streamlining the path from sample to insight

The collaboration brings IDT's library prep solutions into Illumina's extensive software ecosystem, enabling streamlined analysis for IDT's FFPE and cfDNA workflows while reducing hands-on data processing steps. Initial workflows, available now, focus on FFPE samples. A version of the joint workflow, optimized toward cfDNA liquid biopsy targeted applications, will be available next year. Data analyzed in DRAGEN Somatic for IDT Custom Panels is designed for compatibility with Illumina's flagship variant interpretation platform, Illumina Connected Insights, for streamlined reporting of somatic oncology variants.

Kevin Moore, VP of Software Product Management at Illumina, added, “Researchers need analysis that is powerful, intuitive and scalable. Collaborations like this add a new way for people to enter Illumina’s insight ecosystem. Pairing IDT’s custom panels with the DRAGEN Somatic for IDT Custom Panels app in Illumina Connected Software reflects a shared commitment to more consistent, reproducible, and scalable oncology research, supporting the next wave of advances in cancer biology, biomarker discovery, and precision medicine.”

Two distinct platforms, greater flexibility for researchers

IDT’s collaboration with Illumina focuses on somatic oncology research applications for hybridization capture data. For anchored multiplex PCR (AMP™) data, IDT’s Archer™ Analysis offers a purpose-built platform that provides interpretation-ready results by combining automated error correction, built-in QC and intuitive visual reporting. The two distinct platforms provide IDT customers with flexibility based on their research needs.

To learn more about the collaboration and activate your DRAGEN Somatic for IDT Custom Panels workflow, visit https://go.idtdna.com/dragen and https://developer.illumina.com/news-updates/dragen-somatic-for-idt-custom-panels.

About IDT

Building from a strong foundation of innovation, expertise, and reliability, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a Danaher company, has evolved from an oligo manufacturer to a leading genomics solutions provider. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with scientific and global health partners to enable genomics breakthroughs at scale. Our vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances reflects our ongoing commitment to a healthier, brighter future for all.

For more information about IDT, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Instagram and Bluesky.

Disclaimer: RUO — For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Unless otherwise agreed to in writing, IDT does not intend these products to be used in clinical applications and does not warrant their fitness or suitability for any clinical diagnostic use. Purchaser is solely responsible for all decisions regarding the use of these products and any associated regulatory or legal obligations.

About Danaher​

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

Media Contacts:

Integrated DNA Technologies

Kristina Sarenas

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