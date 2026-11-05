Integrated DNA Technologies and Aldevron Launch New mRNA Solutions to Simplify Base and Prime Editing

Danaher companies IDT and Aldevron bring gene editing expertise and mRNA manufacturing together to help researchers tackle efficiency, targeting, and workflow challenges in base and prime editing

PE Ultra mRNA, chemically modified Alt-R™ prime editing guide RNAs (pegRNAs) and design support help researchers improve editing efficiency and narrow candidates for testing

Six stocked ABE8e base editor mRNAs and a parallel screening kit help researchers pinpoint the best-fit editor for each target

CORALVILLE, Iowa & FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Aldevron--Danaher companies Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a global leader in genomics, and Aldevron, a premier manufacturing partner for DNA, RNA, and protein, are jointly launching new research-grade mRNA solutions designed to simplify base and prime editing workflows. The launch brings IDT’s gene editing expertise and Aldevron’s mRNA manufacturing together within Danaher’s connected ecosystem to address researchers’ increasingly specialized editing needs. Building on the companies’ recently launched wild type and SpyFi™ high-fidelity S.p. Cas9 mRNA portfolio, the expanded offering gives researchers more mRNA options for applications requiring precise, programmable changes to genomic DNA without double-strand breaks.

Meeting the shift to precision editing

As mRNA delivery and next-generation editing approaches advance, developers face increasingly specialized challenges: improving prime editing efficiency, narrowing pegRNA candidates for testing, and identifying base editors suited to their targets. Addressing these challenges takes complementary expertise across multiple workflow steps. Within Danaher’s connected science ecosystem, IDT and Aldevron bring CRISPR engineering, guide RNA design, and analysis expertise together with mRNA manufacturing to develop solutions around those needs. The resulting portfolio connects options for designing, screening, and optimizing base and prime editing workflows, helping researchers reduce complexity and maintain greater continuity as programs progress.

“The challenge is not simply to make more editing tools available—it is to bring the right capabilities together around the problems researchers need to solve,” said Christopher Vakulskas, senior director, applied science and molecular design at Integrated DNA Technologies. “Together with Aldevron, we’re addressing the realities of increasingly precise gene editing workflows by combining PE Ultra mRNA, optimized Alt-R pegRNAs, and enhanced design support that narrows testing to a practical set of candidates. Bringing these solutions together connects scientific expertise with practical workflow needs, helping researchers reduce complexity and move their programs forward with greater confidence.”

Tackling efficiency and targeting hurdles

Base editing enables a single, targeted nucleotide change, while prime editing supports precise substitutions, insertions, and deletions. Both do so without creating a double-strand break in the target DNA, an important consideration for researchers developing therapeutic applications. Prime editing, however, often struggles to reach efficient editing rates across targets and cell types. To address this, IDT and Aldevron developed PE Ultra mRNAs, which feature an engineered prime editor, and Alt‑R™ pegRNAs that contain a proprietary chemical modification pattern designed to enhance editing performance.

For base editing, researchers can face a different challenge such as protospacer‑adjacent motif (PAM) restrictions and variable editor activity, which can limit the number of targetable sites and make it difficult to identify the optimal editor for a given application. For greater flexibility, the companies now offer six stocked ABE8e-based mRNA variants spanning different PAM compatibilities and fidelity profiles, plus a screening kit for evaluating all six editors in parallel.

IDT has also released Alt-R CRISPR-Cas9 sgRNA XT to maximize editing performance across both base editing and Cas9-mediated workflows using mRNA. Together with the new IDT bioinformatics tool for pegRNA design, these solutions give researchers connected options for designing, screening, and optimizing precision-editing workflows.

Building a more connected gene editing portfolio

The launch builds on IDT and Aldevron’s September 2026 introduction of stocked research-grade S.p. Cas9 mRNA in wild type and SpyFi™ high-fidelity formats. That initial offering provided mRNA-based options for gene editing workflows, which are particularly well-suited for in vivo applications, and established a path to scaled CGMP-manufactured versions for streamlined progression of therapeutic programs.

The new stocked base and prime editing mRNA products are orderable at scales of 20 ug to 1 mg, with larger scales available at Aldevron via custom order. For product details and data, visit www.IDTDNA.com/BasePrimeEditing.

Disclaimer: Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) offers both Research Use Only (RUO) and In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) products; Aldevron provides Research Grade (RG) and Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) products. RUO and RG products are intended for research use only and are not for use in diagnostic or therapeutic procedures. IVD and CGMP products are intended for diagnostic or clinical applications as specified in product documentation. References to clinical, diagnostic, or therapeutic impact pertain only to products with appropriate regulatory clearance. Purchasers are responsible for ensuring appropriate use and compliance with applicable regulations. For further information about product classifications and intended uses, please contact our regulatory affairs team or refer to product documentation.

About IDT

Building from a strong foundation of innovation, expertise, and reliability, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has evolved from an oligo manufacturer to a leading genomics provider. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with scientific and global health partners to enable genomics breakthroughs at scale. Our vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances reflects our ongoing commitment to a healthier, brighter future for all.

For more information about IDT, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Instagram and Bluesky.

About Aldevron

Aldevron is a premier manufacturing partner, producing high-quality plasmid DNA, mRNA, proteins, and other key components for the development of vaccines, gene and cell therapies, immunotherapies and other treatments. As a part of the Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) family of global science and technology companies, Aldevron supports thousands of scientists who are developing revolutionary, lifesaving treatments for millions of people. To learn more about how Aldevron is advancing biological science, visit www.aldevron.com/about-us.

About Danaher

Danaher is a leading global life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology innovator committed to advancing the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through a connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, the Company works closely with customers to solve many of their most complex scientific challenges by accelerating discovery, development and delivery of life-changing therapies. Powered by the Danaher Business System and 60,000 associates worldwide, the Company strives for continuous improvement, operational excellence and Innovation at the Speed of Life. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

Media Contacts:



Integrated DNA Technologies

Kristina Sarenas

Director, Public Relations

ksarenas@idtdna.com

(714) 213-9468



Aldevron

Ellen Shafer

Senior Director of Communications

ellen.shafer@aldevron.com

(701) 219-0333