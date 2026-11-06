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Integra LifeSciences to Present at the 2026 UBS Global Healthcare Conference

November 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Lea Knight, chief financial officer, will present at the 2026 UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 2:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Integra LifeSciences investor relations website under EVENTS & PRESENTATIONS.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences (Nasdaq: IART) is a global medical technology leader dedicated to restoring lives. We are advancing transformational care through impactful innovation in neurosurgery and tissue reconstruction, specialized fields that demand exceptional expertise and precision. Our portfolio of highly differentiated, gold-standard technologies are trusted by healthcare professionals to deliver life-saving care. For our latest news and information, visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations

Chris Ward
Senior Director, Investor Relations
(609) 772-7736
Chris.Ward@integralife.com

Media

Laurene Isip
Vice President, Corporate Communications
(609) 208-8121
Laurene.Isip@integralife.com


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