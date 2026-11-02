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Integra LifeSciences to Highlight Hands-On Education and Neurosurgery Innovation at CNS 2026 Annual Meeting

November 1, 2026 | 
3 min read

Aurora® Surgiscope ® System

Aurora® Surgiscope ® System
Aurora® Surgiscope ® System

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a global leader in medical technology, today announced its participation in the 2026 Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Annual Meeting, taking place October 31-November 4 in Washington, D.C. At this year's meeting, Integra will showcase its comprehensive neurosurgery portfolio through interactive educational experiences, hands-on training and technologies that support neurosurgeons across the continuum of care.

Conference attendees are invited to visit Integra at Booth 341 and participate in the CNS Skills Showdown, an interactive, educational experience that allows surgeons to test and refine procedural skills while learning about innovative neurosurgical technologies.

In addition, Integra will host a mobile hands-on laboratory on-site on Tuesday, November 3, providing attendees with practical product training opportunities across key areas of neurosurgical care, including:

  • Aurora® Surgiscope® System
  • DuraGen®Dural Graft Matrices, Durepair® Dura Regeneration Matrix and dural repair solutions
  • CUSA® Clarity Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator System
  • Neurocritical care technologies and intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring solutions

"As a practicing neurosurgeon, I've seen how hands-on experience and peer collaboration help turn innovation into meaningful advances in patient care,” said Ray Turner, M.D., corporate vice president and chief medical officer, Integra LifeSciences. “Some of the most important conversations in our field happen when surgeons share what they’re seeing in practice, challenge conventional thinking and learn from each other's experiences. Integra technologies have long been part of my go-to toolkit, and I’m proud to stand behind products I also rely on in my own practice.”

An estimated 13.8 million patients worldwide require neurosurgical intervention each year, underscoring the importance of continued innovation, education, and collaboration across the specialty.1 Integra's neurosurgery portfolio includes technologies spanning neurocritical care, cerebrospinal fluid management, dural repair, visualization and tissue resection. The portfolio brings together established technologies such as the CUSA Clarity, celebrating 20 years within Integra's neurosurgery portfolio, alongside newer innovations such as Aurora® Surgiscope® System.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences (Nasdaq: IART) is a global medical technology leader dedicated to restoring lives. We are advancing transformational care through impactful innovation in neurosurgery and tissue reconstruction, specialized fields that demand exceptional expertise and precision. Our portfolio of highly differentiated, gold-standard technologies is trusted by healthcare professionals to deliver transformative care. For the latest news and information about Integra LifeSciences and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Chris Ward
(609) 772-7736
chris.ward@integralife.com

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
laurene.isip@integralife.com

1 Dewan MC, Rattani A, Fieggen G, et al. Global neurosurgery: the current capacity and deficit in the provision of essential neurosurgical care. Executive Summary of the Global Neurosurgery Initiative at the Program in Global Surgery and Social Change. Journal of Neurosurgery. 2018;130(4):1055-1064. doi:10.3171/2017.11.JNS171500.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5acb50e-642f-413f-b559-d31a2a5e52d6


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