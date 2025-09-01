SUBSCRIBE
Integra LifeSciences Leadership to Present at Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley Healthcare Investor Conferences

September 1, 2025 | 
PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that chief executive officer Mojdeh Poul and chief financial officer Lea Knight will present at two upcoming investor healthcare conferences:

  • Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on September 3, 2025, at 12:45 p.m. ET
  • Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference on September 10, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Integra LifeSciences investor relations website under EVENTS & PRESENTATIONS.

About Integra LifeSciences
At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:
Chris Ward
(609) 772-7736
chris.ward@integralife.com

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
laurene.isip@integralife.com

