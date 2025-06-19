Insulet to Share Additional Evidence Demonstrating the Impact of Omnipod® 5 on Improved Health Outcomes at the American Diabetes Association 85th Scientific Sessions

Presentations and panel discussions to provide deeper dives into the clinical outcomes from Insulet’s groundbreaking SECURE-T2D and RADIANT trials

Real-world evidence around glycemic outcomes from more than 23,000 people with type 2 diabetes using Omnipod 5 in the United States will also be shared

Booth activities include podcasts, hands-on demonstrations led by clinical experts, and immersive experiences, including a comic book featuring a new hero with type 1 diabetes

ACTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced its planned activities during the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions taking place June 20 – 23, 2025 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois.

“We are thrilled to share more details that dive deeper into the clinical outcomes from our groundbreaking SECURE-T2D and RADIANT trials, as well as the real-world outcomes we are seeing, especially with type 2 diabetes,” said Dr. Trang Ly, MBBS, FRACP, PhD, Insulet Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. “We are also looking forward to many conversations with healthcare providers about what the outcomes mean, with practical insights on how to optimize therapy.”

Insulet shared results of the first large pivotal trial of Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) in type 2 diabetes (SECURE-T2D) at last year’s ADA conference. In March, Insulet presented results of the first randomized controlled trial to assess the direct transition from multiple daily injections (MDI) to AID in adults and children with type 1 diabetes not meeting glycemic targets with injections (RADIANT). Presentations at ADA this week will provide richer insights into both trials and more.

Conference Activities:

Dr. Ly will lead a panel discussion, “Setting the Standard with Omnipod 5: Remarkable Results with Unmatched Simplicity,” on Sunday, June 22 from 10:15 – 11:00 AM CT in the conference product theater. She will be joined by Dr. Anders L. Carlson, MD, Associate Executive Director, International Diabetes Center, Director, HealthPartners Diabetes Program, and Associate Professor, University of Minnesota Medical School; Dr. Gregory Forlenza, MD, MS, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Director of Pediatric Diabetes Technology Research, Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus; and Dr. Emma Wilmot, MB ChB BSc (hons), PhD, FRCP, Associate Professor, University of Nottingham, Honorary Consultant Diabetologist, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Trust, Royal Derby Hospital UK. They will have an interactive conversation around several thought-provoking case studies designed to challenge conventional thinking and therapeutic approaches. Dr. Ly will also provide a high-level overview of Insulet’s innovation roadmap.

Additionally, on Saturday, June 21, there will be a Diabetes Learning Byte session, “Go Beyond GLP-1 Therapy in Type 2 Diabetes with Omnipod 5,” from 11:00 AM – 11:20 AM CT at booth 927 with Davida F. Kruger, MSN, APN-BC, BC-ADM, Certified Nurse Practitioner, Henry Ford Health Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, Bone and Mineral Disease; and Leslie Barrett, MS, RD, CDCES, Director of Medical Affairs, Insulet.

Oral Presentations

Friday, June 20, Session: 5:30 – 6:30 PM CT, Presentation 5:45 – 6:00 PM CT (W184A-D)

130-OR– Real-World Glycemic Outcomes in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) Using the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System with Dr. Sean Oser

Saturday, June 21, Session: 1:30 – 3:00 PM CT, Presentation 2:00 – 2:15 PM CT (W185A-D)

155-OR– Reduced Perceived Diabetes Distress with the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) – Analysis of the SECURE-T2D Study with Dr. Kristin Castorino

Monday, June 23, Session: 1:30 – 3:00 PM CT, Presentation 2:45 – 3:00 PM CT (W183A)

314-OR– Improved Outcomes Across Baseline Time-in-Range Levels with the Omnipod 5 AID System Compared with Multiple Daily Injections (MDI) in Type 1 Diabetes (T1D): Analysis of the RADIANT Study with Dr. Emma Wilmot

Poster Presentations

The following poster presentations will be held from 12:30 – 1:30 PM CT in the Poster Hall (Hall F1) during the weekend.

Saturday, June 21

[945-P] – Improved Glycemic Outcomes with the Omnipod 5 AID System in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) Previously Using Basal without Bolus Insulin: Sub-analysis of the SECURE-T2D Study with Dr. Anders Carlson

[937-P] – Successful Transition from Multiple Daily Injections (MDI) to Automated Insulin Delivery (AID): Real-world Glycemic Outcomes among People with Diabetes Using the Omnipod AID System with Dr. Grazia Aleppo

[958-P] – Impact of Insulin Therapy Technology on Health-Related Quality of Life in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes: A Health Utility Study of Five Forms of Therapy with Colin Hopley, MPH, Insulet

Sunday, June 22

[2011-LB] – iPhone App Adoption Improves Bolusing Frequency in Adolescents and Young Adults with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D): Insights from Real-World Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System Use with Dr. Gregory Forlenza

Booth Activities:

Podcast recordings for Beyond the Bolus, Within Range will be conducted from Insulet’s booth (1218). Also, a Baird hosted webcast, “ADA Recap Interview with Dr. Trang Ly,” will be facilitated by Sr. Research Analyst, Jeff Johnson. This will take place on Monday, June 23, at 11:00 AM CT. The interview will feature a recap of highlights, new clinical data, and updates from ADA. A link to the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.insulet.com, under “Events and Presentations,” and will be archived for future replay.

Insulet will bring immersive booth experiences that showcase how Omnipod 5 is transforming diabetes management. Attendees can engage in hands-on demonstrations led by clinical experts, exploring optimization techniques that support better outcomes. Attendees can also play an educational trivia game to learn how Omnipod 5 brings a whole new level of simplicity and convenience for mealtime insulin dosing.

Insulet will also be distributing a new comic book to celebrate representation for the diabetes community. Dyasonic: Sound of Strength featuring a hero with type 1 diabetes. To access the comic book and related materials go to https://www.omnipod.com/hero.

