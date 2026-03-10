Insulet to Present EVOLUTION 2 Results on Omnipod® Fully Closed-Loop System for Adults with Type 2 Diabetes at International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD)

Fully Closed-Loop System Feasibility Study to be presented at Insulet Symposium and in e-Poster during ATTD 2026

Real World Evidence of Settings Optimization in Omnipod 5 Users will also be shared

Other activities include immersive multi-media education HUB, hands-on Omnipod product demonstrations led by clinical experts, and live podcast recordings

ACTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, will present new clinical evidence related to its first fully closed-loop (FCL) automated insulin delivery (AID) system for type 2 diabetes (T2D) at the 19th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD), taking place March 11 – 14, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, and online.

“At Insulet, our mission is to transform the lives of people with diabetes, and our recent work in developing a fully closed-loop system for people with type 2 diabetes is a major step forward,” said Dr. Trang Ly MBBS, FRACP, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. “We’re proud to push the boundaries of what’s possible in automated insulin delivery, and to continue expanding access to solutions that can make everyday diabetes management less burdensome and more intuitive.”

The EVOLUTION 2 study results will be presented at Insulet’s symposium by Dr. Martin de Bock, Professor and Pediatric Endocrinologist at the University of Otago, Christchurch in New Zealand. This study is part of a series of EVOLUTION feasibility studies to test the safety and efficacy of the T2D FCL System which eliminates burden from dosing decisions and simplifies the provider experience.

Chaired by Dr. Ly, the symposium, entitled “Omnipod: Breakthrough Simplicity. Better Control. Fully Closing the Loop.” will take place on Wednesday, March 11 from 2:40 – 4:10 p.m. CET in Hall 112.

In addition to Dr. de Bock’s presentation of EVOLUTION 2, the symposium will focus on glycemic improvements with Omnipod 5 and the importance of AID technology as standard of care for people with diabetes. Dr. Ly will also provide a Company update on market expansion and future product innovations.

Speakers will include:

Dr. Roque Cardona , Pediatric Endocrinologist, Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona Children´s Hospital, Barcelona, Spain

, Pediatric Endocrinologist, Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona Children´s Hospital, Barcelona, Spain Dr. Grazia Aleppo , Endocrinologist and Professor, Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine Chicago, Illinois, United States

, Endocrinologist and Professor, Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine Chicago, Illinois, United States Dr. Martin de Bock , Professor and Pediatric Endocrinologist at the University of Otago, Christchurch, New Zealand

, Professor and Pediatric Endocrinologist at the University of Otago, Christchurch, New Zealand Dr. Trang Ly, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer at Insulet Corporation, United States

ATTD Presentations and Posters

A total of seven posters and presentations on the Omnipod 5 System, the Omnipod DASH® Insulin Management System, and future innovations will be presented at ATTD:

Oral Presentations

Saturday, March 14:

Settings Associated with Optimal Outcomes with the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System: Evidence from Real-World Users with Type 2 Diabetes with Dr. Grazia Aleppo: 10:30 – 10:40 a.m. CET, Hall 115

Glycemic Outcomes with the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System in Users with Low Insulin Requirements (fewer than 5 units/day): Evidence from Real-World Users with Dr. Lori Laffel: 13:45 – 13:55 p.m. CET, Hall 113

Settings Associated with Optimal Outcomes with the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System: Evidence from Real-World Users with Type 1 Diabetes with Dr. Gregory Forlenza: 13:55 – 14:05 p.m. CET, Hall 113

Glycemic Outcomes with the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System in Infants and Toddlers with Dr. Jamie Wood: 14:05 – 14:15 p.m. CET, Hall 113

Tubed or Tubeless Insulin Pumps? A Retrospective Real-World Analysis of National French Health Data with Pr. Bogdan Nicolescu-Catargi: 14:45 p.m., Hall 212

Poster Presentations

e-Poster EP070 – Outpatient Evaluation of a Next-Generation Fully Closed-Loop Algorithm for Omnipod in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes with Dr. Martin de Bock

e-Poster EP082 – Improved Health-related Quality of Life for Adults with Type 1 Diabetes: Impact of Tubeless Therapy on the Implementation Plan for Automated Insulin Delivery in England with Dr. Jackie Elliott

e-Poster presentations will be available throughout the entire conference.

Exhibit Hall Activities and Programs

Clinical experts will offer hands-on Omnipod product demonstrations to conference attendees at the Omnipod booth (38), offering attendees the chance to experience Omnipod 5. An immersive, multi-media experience inside an inflatable dome will also be available on Wednesday evening and Thursday during exhibit hall hours. The dome will include a 180-degree video screen and other sensory displays to tell Insulet’s story and showcase how Omnipod 5 is transforming diabetes management.

Throughout the show, Insulet will record episodes for its Beyond the Bolus, TypeCast, and Within Range podcasts, featuring interviews with various healthcare providers, thought leaders, and Omnipod users. Visitors will be able to listen to these conversations live from a dedicated space next to the main Omnipod exhibit.

Also, Sr. Research Analyst Jeff Johnson of Baird will be hosting a webcast featuring Dr. Ly on Friday, March 13, at 3:00 PM CET. The interview will feature a recap of highlights, new clinical data, and updates from ATTD. A link to the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's Investor website, under “Events and Presentations,” and will be archived for future replay.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the tubeless disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s flagship innovation, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, integrates with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and can be controlled by a compatible personal smartphone or the Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: insulet.com and omnipod.com.

©2026 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod and Omnipod DASH are trademarks or registered trademarks of Insulet Corporation in the United States of America and other various jurisdictions. All rights reserved.

Investor Relations:

Clare Trachtman

Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@insulet.com

Media:

Angela Geryak Wiczek

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

pr@insulet.com