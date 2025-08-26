Insulet Elevates Eric Benjamin to Chief Operating Officer

Company Further Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Growth Officer Manoj Raghunandanan

ACTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced the appointment of Eric Benjamin to Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. The Company also announced the appointment of Manoj Raghunandanan as Chief Growth Officer.

In this expanded role, Mr. Benjamin will lead Insulet’s end-to-end growth and innovation engine, setting strategy and guiding execution across new products, new markets, and commercial expansion. He will oversee Strategy & Business Development, the Office of the Chief Technology Officer, Research & Development, and a newly-created Growth organization, ensuring strong alignment across teams to drive growth and advance the Company’s strategic priorities.

Since joining Insulet in 2015, Mr. Benjamin has been instrumental in transforming the Company into an innovation-driven leader in diabetes care. Through a series of progressive leadership roles, he has strengthened supply chain resilience, launched Omnipod DASH® and Omnipod 5®, expanded Insulet’s reach into the type 2 diabetes market, and digitized the customer experience to improve customer engagement and satisfaction. Most recently, as Executive Vice President, Chief Product & Customer Experience Officer, Mr. Benjamin directed global product strategy, customer experience, commercial execution, and Insulet’s innovation roadmap.

“Eric has been a driving force in Insulet’s success,” said Ashley McEvoy, President and CEO. “He combines vision, execution, and a mission-first mindset that sets him apart – spotting opportunities in evolving markets, setting bold strategies, and building high-performing teams that deliver results. I look forward to partnering even more closely with him as we accelerate Insulet’s next chapter of growth and impact. The addition of Manoj’s deep global growth expertise further enhances our leadership and positions us to seize new opportunities ahead.”

“I’m honored to step into this role at such an important moment for Insulet and exciting time in the advancement of diabetes care,” said Eric Benjamin, COO. “We have an extraordinary opportunity to continue advancing life-changing technology and broaden global access to improve the lives of people with diabetes.”

With the expansion of Mr. Benjamin’s remit, Insulet also announced the appointment of Manoj Raghunandanan as Chief Growth Officer. Mr. Raghunandanan brings more than 20 years of global consumer health leadership experience at Kenvue (formerly Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health). He most recently served as general manager of their Northern European business and previously sat on the Executive Committee for five years overseeing a $6 billion global OTC portfolio. He has held senior leadership roles in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, building high-performing teams, driving commercial excellence, and scaling global brands.

Mr. Raghunandanan will lead Insulet’s newly-formed Growth organization, developing global strategy, overseeing demand generation, accelerating commercial capabilities, and stewarding the global brand and customer experience to accelerate the Company’s next chapter of global growth.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the tubeless disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s flagship innovation, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, integrates with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and can be controlled by a compatible personal smartphone in the U.S. or by the Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, visit Insulet.com or omnipod.com.

©2025 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod is a registered trademark of Insulet Corporation. All rights reserved.

