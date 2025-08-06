Instylla Appoints MedTech Leader Sean Boyle as Chief Executive Officer

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Instylla, Inc. , a privately held clinical-stage company developing solutions for peripheral vascular embolization, has announced the appointment of Sean Boyle as Chief Executive Officer.

A seasoned senior executive with over 15 years of leadership experience in the medical device industry, Mr. Boyle brings a proven history of driving transformative growth across diverse business units. Mr. Boyle's career has been defined by building high-performing teams, advancing commercial readiness and execution, and delivering operational excellence. Before joining Instylla, Mr. Boyle served as Vice President and General Manager of Peripheral Intervention at Becton Dickinson, where he oversaw a global portfolio of nearly $1 billion in revenue.

"As Instylla enters a pivotal stage, I'm pleased to welcome Sean Boyle as our new CEO. His deep expertise with interventional radiology, proven leadership, and history of scaling global medical device businesses make him exceptionally qualified to lead Instylla through commercialization and beyond," said Amar Sawhney, Chairman of the Board at Instylla, Inc. and Managing Director of Incept, LLC. "It has been an incredible privilege to serve as CEO since founding the company, and I remain committed to supporting the team as we bring our innovations to patients and clinicians. With robust funding now secured, the company is well-equipped to navigate commercialization and drive long-term impact."

"I'm honored to join Instylla at such a crucial moment in its journey. The company's next-generation embolization platform, led by the Embrace™ Hydrogel Embolic System, is poised to transform the treatment of hypervascular tumors, control of hemorrhage, and other challenging conditions to improve outcomes for so many patients," said Mr. Boyle. "I look forward to partnering with Amar, the board, investors, and an exceptional team as we build on its momentum and drive Instylla into its next phase of growth."

About Instylla:

Instylla, Inc. is a privately held company based in Bedford, MA, focused on developing novel resorbable embolic agents to advance interventional radiology, with initial clinical applications in interventional oncology and control of hemorrhage in the peripheral vasculature. Instylla was founded in 2017 by Incept LLC and is funded by several leading venture capital groups.

To learn more, please visit https://www.instylla.com/

Caution: Embrace HES is an investigational device. Limited by Federal (or US) law to investigational use only. Not available for sale.

