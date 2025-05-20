Instem Announces Acquisition of Strong Tower Solutions, Strengthening its Clinical SCE Solutions

BOSTON & DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. & STAFFORDSHIRE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Instem is excited to announce that it has closed on an acquisition of Strong Tower Solutions, a technology-enabled service provider with nearly 20 years of configuring and installing qualified, validated, and compliant statistical computing environment (SCE) systems. Strong Tower Solutions is a Pennsylvania-based company that provides technology solutions and services to life sciences customers proceeding through clinical trials.

“Our mission is to help our customers make discoveries, and to accelerate and advance their research programs. By joining forces with Strong Tower Solutions, we’re enabling faster, more effective decision-making with reduced risk in clinical development. As the regulatory landscape evolves, Instem’s end-to-end platform, and our growing leadership in SCE, becomes even more critical to our customers’ success.” Vik Krishnan, CEO, Instem

Bringing Instem and Strong Tower Solutions together allows Instem to better serve the clinical market and expands product offerings to small and large life sciences customers. Clients choose Instem and STS because they stay current on best practices and thought leadership in SCE, deploying environments according to their specific needs. These SCE solutions provide customers with the ability to focus on bringing drugs to market while remaining compliant with regulators.

“Instem is at the forefront of SCE modernization. This acquisition of Strong Tower Solutions is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation in clinical computing. By integrating STS's expertise with our own, we are accelerating the transformation towards open systems that enhance cloud-based analysis and reporting. This strategic move not only complements our previous acquisition of d-wise but also solidifies Instem's position as a leader in the field. Instem’s thought leadership and SCE are increasingly synonymous. Together, we are empowering our clients to simplify and modernize their Statistical Computing Environments, driving faster, compliant drug development.” Stephen Baker, General Manager of Instem’s Clinical division.

“Our team at Strong Tower Solutions has always been dedicated to delivering precisely configured, fully compliant computing environments. By joining Instem, customers will benefit from access to additional resources, cloud native technologies, and cross disciplinary expertise. We look forward to combining our deep domain knowledge and services with Instem’s offerings to drive more value for customers and be ahead of industry shifts.” John Norton. Director of Customer Success, Strong Tower Solutions.

The Instem clinical segment focuses on being the pre-eminent thought leader in SCE innovation with software, services, and advice for life sciences customers. It offers flexibility and supports the evolution of the market towards next-gen SCE. Strong Tower Solutions complements Instem as another trusted advisor to clients undergoing clinical trials.

About Instem

Instem is a leading supplier of SaaS platforms across Discovery, Study Management, Regulatory Submission and Clinical Trial Analytics. Instem applications are in use by customers worldwide, meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making leading to safer, more effective products.

Founded in the United Kingdom in 1969, Instem has deep roots internationally across North America, EMEA and APAC. Instem maintain a commercial and technical presence throughout these regions and pride ourselves on localized support for our diverse client base.

Learn more about Instem here: www.instem.com

LinkedIn

About Strong Tower Solutions

Strong Tower Solutions brings decades of unwavering dedication to navigating the complexities of data management and business analytics. We stand as a beacon of reliability and innovation in the realm of statistical computing and data management, empowering organizations to unlock new opportunities and redefine their potential for success. We help life sciences companies in all stages of the clinical lifecycle navigate their data and statistical computing demands in a way that is scalable, validated, and compliant.

Learn more about Strong Tower Solutions here: https://strongtower-us.com/

Press:

Mike Thurogood, VP Global Marketing: mike.thurogood@instem.com