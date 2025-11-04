SUBSCRIBE
InspireMD Names Peter A. Soukas, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

November 4, 2025 | 
MIAMI, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR) (“InspireMD” or the “Company”), developer of the CGuard® Prime carotid stent system for the prevention of stroke, today announced the appointment of Peter A. Soukas, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer to advance its mission to deliver best-in-class tools for carotid intervention.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Soukas join InspireMD to help lead our clinical and medical organization with strategy and oversight at this pivotal time for the Company,” said Marvin Slosman, Chief Executive Officer of InspireMD. “His expertise and clinical practice focus in carotid intervention and peripheral vascular disease offer valuable insights as we launch CGuard Prime into the U.S. market. Dr. Soukas has been a strong supporter of our work advancing our next generation CGuard Prime stent platform to transform patient care through best-in-class clinical outcomes. This transformational time for carotid intervention requires us to build a team to lead the field, and Dr. Soukas will be a tremendous contributor to our work ahead.”

Dr. Soukas brings significant experience and credentials in the field of vascular intervention to InspireMD. He serves as the Director of Vascular Medicine and the Peripheral Vascular Interventional Laboratory at The Miriam Hospital and is an Associate Professor of Medicine at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, where he also directs the Vascular and Endovascular Medicine Fellowship Program, which he founded. He is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, the Society of Vascular Medicine, the Society of Coronary Angiography and Interventions, and the American College of Physicians. In addition to his role at InspireMD, Dr. Soukas will be maintaining his clinical practice.

Dr. Soukas’ clinical expertise and leadership in the interventional community speaks volumes for his passion and commitment to improving patient outcomes and advancing technology and innovation. He has served as the site principal investigator on more than 24 trials in carotid stenting, the site principal investigator on more than 150 endovascular trials, is a highly sought-after speaker having delivered over 300 invited lectures, and is a prolific researcher, publishing dozens of peer-reviewed papers with deep relationships among other key opinion leaders who shape the field. He is board certified in cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology, vascular medicine, and endovascular medicine, and is certified in noninvasive vascular lab interpretation.

“I'm honored to join InspireMD as Chief Medical Officer. As a physician, I've witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of stroke and the transformative difference that innovations like CGuard Prime can make for patients,” said Dr. Soukas. “Physicians depend on the partnership with industry to advance new innovation and the team at InspireMD is an incredible example of how this ecosystem works well. My commitment is to guide the company with oversight of clinical and medical topics that build on success to date while establishing greater awareness of this breakthrough stent platform. I'm excited to join this team while continuing to collaborate with our clinical partners to advance patient care.”

About InspireMD, Inc.
InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet™ mesh technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com.

Investor Contacts:
Webb Campbell
Gilmartin Group LLC
webb@gilmartinir.com
investor-relations@inspiremd.com


