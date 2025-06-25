InspireMD Announces FDA Approval for CGuard® Prime Carotid Stent System for the Prevention of Stroke

MIAMI, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard Prime Carotid Stent System for the prevention of stroke, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted premarket application (PMA) approval of the CGuard Prime Carotid Stent System in the United States.

The PMA approval is backed by best-in-class evidence from the Company’s C-GUARDIANS pivotal trial, first presented at the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC) in May 2024. The study, which enrolled 316 patients across 24 sites in the United States and Europe, evaluated the safety and efficacy of CGuard Prime for treating carotid artery stenosis. CGuard Prime demonstrated the lowest 30-day (0.95%) and 1-year (1.93%) primary endpoint major adverse event rates of any pivotal study of carotid intervention.

“The C-GUARDIANS clinical trial provides strong scientific evidence to support the neuro-protective benefits of the next generation MicroNet™ mesh technology of the CGuard Prime Carotid Stent System and results are consistent with the large body of evidence from outside of the United States with this device,” said Dr. D. Chris Metzger, System Vascular Chief at OhioHealth. “As U.S. Primary Investigator for this pivotal IDE trial, I am proud of the scientific rigor and integrity of the data, which demonstrates the lowest event rates (stroke, death and MI to 30 days and ipsilateral stroke at 1 year) ever reported in any trial of carotid revascularization. These excellent results were in patients who were at high risk for carotid endarterectomy, a quarter of whom were symptomatic. CGuard Prime now offers an important frontline, proven technology for treatment of United States patients with obstructive carotid artery disease, and continued benefits to patients worldwide.”

“I am proud to announce the PMA approval of CGuard Prime, our best-in-class carotid stent system. This is a pivotal milestone for the Company after many years of commitment to bringing this innovative stent platform to patients in the United States,” said Marvin Slosman, Chief Executive Officer of InspireMD. “The significance of CGuard Prime to the shift toward less invasive carotid artery revascularization is tremendous. Our approval marks a true breakthrough in the treatment of carotid disease. Our innovation is built around the protective MicroNet mesh barrier providing durable protection and preventing post procedural events, a unique and next generation advancement in the carotid field. With over 65,000 implants sold to date and studies in over 2,000 patients, CGuard Prime offers an established and tested advancement to patient care. We are grateful to the many who have contributed to this approval, including all of our trial investigators and investors. We look forward to making this technology available to all who can benefit with an immediate and aggressive U.S. launch.”

The Company’s announcement of FDA approval of the CGuard Prime Carotid Stent System triggers the second of four milestone-driven warrant tranches pursuant to the private placement financing of up to $113.6 million announced in May 2023. Gross proceeds from this warrant tranche are expected to be $17.9M if exercised in full. Proceeds, if any, will be used to support the imminent commercial launch of the CGuard Prime Carotid Stent System in the United States, initiating new regulatory pathways for advanced applications of our CGuard stent platform, and developing new products, while at the same time continuing to develop our business outside of the United States. Warrant holders include Marshall Wace, OrbiMed, Rosalind, Nantahala, Soleus, Velan, and certain InspireMD Board members.

About CGuard Prime

The CGuard Prime Carotid Stent System is a novel mesh-covered carotid stent designed to improve patient safety through sustained embolic protection. CGuard Prime combines the largest open-cell frame of available carotid stents with the smallest mesh pore size, preventing plaque protrusion through the stent, for lasting embolic protection demonstrated beyond five years.

About C-GUARDIANS

The C-GUARDIANS clinical trial evaluated the safety and efficacy of the CGuard Carotid Stent System for the treatment of carotid artery stenosis. The study enrolled 316 patients across 24 trial sites in the United States and Europe.

The trial included both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients undergoing carotid artery stenting (CAS). The primary endpoint includes the composite of the following: incidence of the following major adverse events: death (all‐ cause mortality), all stroke, or myocardial infarction (DSMI) through 30‐days post‐index procedure, based on the Clinical Events Committee (CEC) adjudication or ipsilateral stroke from 31‐365-day follow‐up, based on CEC adjudication. The performance goal was considered to have been met if the upper bound of the two-sided 95% confidence interval calculated from the observed primary endpoint rate is <11.6% and the p-value is <0.025.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet mesh technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com.

