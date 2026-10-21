Insilico Medicine and Servier Achieve First Milestone in AI-Driven R&D Collaboration, Triggering An undisclosed Milestone Payment

Two programs under the multi-year R&D collaboration have initiated and completed target nomination since its early 2026 announcement.

Insilico reached the first R&D milestone using its proprietary Pharma.AI platform, triggering an undisclosed milestone payment from Servier.

The multi-targets oncology collaboration of both parties, announced in early 2026, carries a total value of up to $888 million with $32 million in upfront and near-term R&D payments.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico", HKEX: 3696), a clinical-stage generative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company, today announced that the company has achieved the early drug discovery milestone in its multi-year AI-driven drug discovery collaboration with Servier, an independent international pharmaceutical group governed by a foundation.

Under the collaboration, the two companies initiated two distinct R&D programs for oncology on challenging targets leveraging Insilico's proprietary end-to-end AI platform, Pharma.AI. Target nominations have been completed for both programs. Following the successful fulfillment of predefined program criteria, Insilico has reached the early drug discovery milestone for the first program. The milestone triggers an undisclosed milestone payment from Servier to Insilico.

First announced in early 2026, the multi-year R&D collaboration combines Insilico's generative AI capabilities with Servier's clinical expertise to discover and develop novel small-molecule therapeutics for challenging targets in oncology. Under the agreement, Insilico leads the AI-driven discovery and early development phases, while Servier shares R&D expenses and will assume responsibility for subsequent clinical validation and commercialization. The collaboration carries a total value of up to $888 million with $32 million in upfront and near-term R&D payments.

The rapid progress of the collaboration highlights how generative AI, combined with extensive drug discovery and development expertise, can transform biopharmaceutical partnerships. By integrating Insilico's computational biology capabilities with Servier's development expertise, the collaboration has helped shorten early-stage research timelines and establish a scalable, data-driven framework for future joint R&D programs in the industry.

"I am glad to see that within 10 months of launching our collaboration, we identified and initiated 2 programs under the collaboration and achieved our first R&D milestone, highlighting the efficiency and quality that AI can bring to drug discovery." said Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, founder, CEO and CBO of Insilico Medicine. "The milestone demonstrates the capabilities of Insilico's specific AI driven R&D platform, Pharma.AI, to decipher complex biological mechanisms and rapidly generate high-quality compounds. In addition, during the first ten months of this year, we identified 11 developmental candidates for our internal pipelines, further validating the consistent and scalable R&D productivity enabled by generative AI. Servier's unwavering commitment to innovation makes it an ideal partner as we explore new frontiers in AI-driven oncology drug discovery. We look forward to accelerating these innovative programs and advancing them toward transformative clinical candidates."

Driven by broad global recognition of its AI platform and pipeline assets, Insilico achieved total revenue of approximately $106 million for the first half of 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 287%, alongside an adjusted net profit exceeding $51 million, marking its first profitable half-year since listing.

This financial milestone was primarily propelled by a series of out-licensing, co-development, and R&D collaborations with leading global partners, including Eli Lilly, Servier, Takeda, SK Biopharmaceuticals, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Hygtia Therapeutics, China Medical System (CMS), and Tenacia Biotechnology. According to the 2026 interim report, as of the middle of August, Insilico's disclosed deal value for signed collaborations in 2026 alone has reached approximately $7.3 billion, bringing the company's cumulative total signed deal value since 2021 to nearly $11 billion.

To date, Insilico announced the nomination of 11 preclinical candidate compounds (PCCs) in the first 10 months of 2026, breaking the company's historical record for annual pipeline output pushing the total number of PCCs nominated since 2021 to 35, validating the R&D efficiency of generative AI through reproducible, real-world examples. According to the 2026 interim report, as of the middle of August, Insilico has achieved 8 clinical milestones across its internal and partnered pipelines. Leading these R&D advances is Rentosertib (ISM001-055), the world's first potential first-in-class drug candidate enabled by generative AI. Rentosertib has officially entered Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), taking a crucial step toward clinical validation and commercialization.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine is a pioneering global biotechnology company dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence and automation technologies to accelerate drug discovery, drive innovation in the life sciences, and extend healthy longevity to people on the planet. The company was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 30, 2025, under the stock code 03696.HK.

By integrating AI and automation technologies and deep in-house drug discovery capabilities, Insilico is delivering innovative drug solutions for unmet needs including fibrosis, oncology, immunology, pain, and obesity and metabolic disorders. Additionally, Insilico extends the reach of Pharma. AI across diverse industries, such as advanced materials, agriculture, nutritional products and veterinary medicine.

For more information, please visit www.insilico.com

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SOURCE Insilico Medicine