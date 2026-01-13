Inquis Medical Announces $75 Million Series C Financing to Scale Commercial Adoption of its AVENTUS Thrombectomy System

Strategic investment follows a transformative year marked by the national launch of the AVENTUS thrombectomy system.

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inquis Medical, Inc., a privately held medical technology company dedicated to advancing mechanical thrombectomy for venous thromboembolic disease (“VTE”), today announced the closing of a $75 million Series C financing round. The investment, provided by an undisclosed strategic investor, will be used to accelerate nationwide commercial expansion of the AVENTUS™ Thrombectomy System and advance the company’s next-generation product pipeline.

The financing follows a transformative 2025 during which Inquis Medical successfully transitioned into a commercial-stage organization. Key achievements include expanded regulatory clearance for pulmonary embolism (“PE”) and publication of pivotal trial data in the Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (JSCAI). The published data demonstrated significant thrombus removal while minimizing blood loss through integrated autologous blood reinfusion in 130 patients with intermediate-risk PE with no device-related adverse events.

“The successful closing of our Series C financing marks a pivotal inflection point for Inquis Medical as we scale our footprint in the VTE market,” said Vahid Saadat, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Inquis Medical. “This partnership with a strategic investor provides the capital necessary to execute our long-term vision of redefining the standard of care in VTE through the convergence of clinical excellence and technological innovation.”

This latest round builds upon the momentum established by a $40 million Series B financing led by Marshall Wace, completed in August 2024.

“This capital infusion is a strong endorsement of our commercial trajectory and the clinical progress our team has achieved,” said Mojgan Saadat, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Inquis Medical. “With this investment, we are well positioned to scale our market presence and advance our innovation roadmap, ensuring physicians have access to advanced tools to improve outcomes in VTE care.”

With the completion of this round, Inquis Medical will expand its sales and physician-training infrastructure while continuing to grow its clinical evidence base.

The AVENTUS™ Advantage

The AVENTUS™ Thrombectomy System is designed to address the procedural complexities of thrombectomy, including pulmonary embolism. By enabling directional aspiration with in-line blood reinfusion, the platform maximizes clot-removal efficiency while reducing blood loss and procedural complexity often associated with large-vessel thrombectomy procedures.

At the core of the system is a proprietary tissue-sensing technology that provides operators with real-time feedback to differentiate between blood, clot, and vessel wall. This intra-procedural insight, combined with an atraumatic dilator tip and integrated navigation catheter, supports precision and efficiency during intervention.

About Inquis Medical

Founded in 2020, Inquis Medical is a venture-backed medical device company focused on advancing the treatment of venous thromboembolic disease. The company’s flagship AVENTUS™ Thrombectomy System enables physicians to remove clot burden safely and efficiently in patients with pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis through proprietary catheter design and autologous blood reinfusion.

