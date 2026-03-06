SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

INOVIO to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 12, 2026

March 5, 2026 
1 min read

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancers, and infectious diseases, today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results will be released after the market close on March 12, 2026. Following the release, INOVIO will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a general business update.

The live webcast will be available online at http://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. This is a listen-only event but will include a live Q&A with analysts. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancers, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts

Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, communications@inovio.com

Investors: Peter Vozzo - ICR Healthcare, (443) 213-0505, investor.relations@inovio.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inovio-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-financial-results-on-march-12-2026-302705847.html

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

